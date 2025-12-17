Search
Wed, Dec 17, 2025
AIIMS, Harvard, Stanford-trained gastroenterologist reveals if quinoa is a good source of protein, can be eaten raw

ByKrishna Pallavi Priya
Published on: Dec 17, 2025 10:55 am IST

Gastroenterologist Dr Sethi highlights nutritional benefits of quinoa, while highlighting how it shouldn't be consumed raw. 

Quinoa is one of the superfoods that has become a major part of wellness trends, with people incorporating it into their daily diets. However, before introducing any new ingredient into your diet, it is essential to know its nutritional value as well.

Dr Saurabh Sethi discusses the nutritional value and common myths associated with quinoa.
In an Instagram post shared on December 4, Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford University, highlighted the nutritional benefits of quinoa and addressed some myths that people believe about it.

All you need to know before consuming quinoa

Captioning the post, “Gut doctor reveals shocking facts about quinoa,” Dr Sethi answered the most common questions, including if it is a good source of protein, whether it contains antioxidants, if it can actually help your digestion and gut health or if it is an overhyped superfood.

Let's break it down:

1. Is it gluten-free?

According to Dr Sethi, quinoa is naturally gluten-free. He cited a January 2014 study – ‘Gastrointestinal effects of eating quinoa in celiac patients’ – published in The American Journal of Gastroenterology. The research stated that quinoa can be included in a strict gluten-free diet, as it can stimulate innate and adaptive immune responses in celiac patients.

2. Is it a good source of protein?

Yes, according to Dr Sethi, quinoa is a good source of protein and essential amino acids.

According to the National Institutes of Health, quinoa is known for its high and good quality protein content and nine essential amino acids vital for an individual’s development and growth

3. Can it support heart health?

Dr Sethi highlighted that quinoa contains antioxidants that support heart and metabolic health. Additionally, he noted that it can help improve insulin sensitivity and cholesterol levels.

4. Does it support gut health?

Dr Sethi noted that quinoa supports a healthy gut because it is rich in fibre.

5. Fatty liver and anxiety

However, despite its nutritional benefits, quinoa cannot reverse fatty liver by itself. As for boosting mood and anxiety, he shared that though early studies look promising, they are not conclusive.

6. Can it be eaten raw?

Dr Sethi advised against eating quinoa raw and stressed that it must be cooked before consumption because raw quinoa has saponin, which can cause bitterness and stomach irritation. “It is actually not a grain. It is a pseudo-cereal. But your gut does not care,” he added.

Lastly, he specified how much you should consume: “Half to one cup, cooked, and a few times a week is excellent.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

