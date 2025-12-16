Can vitamin D levels affect colon cancer risk? Florida gastroenterologist explains the link between the two

Vitamin D is often touted as a protective nutrient against everything from weak bones to chronic disease - and colon cancer is frequently added to that list. But does popping supplements actually lower your risk, or is the science more nuanced than social media makes it seem? Before loading up on vitamin D, it’s worth understanding who truly benefits, when it helps, and when more isn’t necessarily better. Can taking vitamin D supplements reduce risk of colon cancer? Read more to find out!(Unsplash)

Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist and health content creator from Florida, specialising in digestion, liver, pancreas and nutrition, is breaking down the link between vitamin D and the risk of colon cancer. In an Instagram video posted on December 16, the gastroenterologist outlines whether maintaining optimal vitamin D levels truly lowers the risk of colon cancer.

Vitamin D deficiency and colon cancer risk

According to Dr Salhab, vitamin D deficiency is linked to a higher risk of colon cancer - particularly among women - hence optimal levels are required to cut the risk. He explains, “In general, if you're vitamin D deficient, as vitamin D levels go up, the risk of colon cancer generally goes down, even in early onset colon cancer in younger people. And this is also true especially for women because oestrogen may help vitamin D's effect.”

He adds that improving vitamin D levels may also enhance treatment outcomes and survival rates in people already diagnosed with colon cancer.

Optimal vitamin D levels and colon cancer

Dr Salhab clarifies, however, that this protective effect does not apply to people who already have optimal vitamin D levels, and supplementing beyond that does not further reduce risk. He states, “For those already in optimal ranges, however, adding more supplements hasn't consistently shown to give that benefit.”

To reduce the risk of colon cancer, the gastroenterologist recommends checking your vitamin D levels - especially for women - and discussing with a doctor how to safely reach the optimal range if a deficiency is found.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.