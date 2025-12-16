Search
Tue, Dec 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Can vitamin D levels affect colon cancer risk? Florida gastroenterologist explains the link between the two

ByEshana Saha
Published on: Dec 16, 2025 06:19 pm IST

Can vitamin D really lower colon cancer risk? Dr Salhab explains when it helps, when it doesn’t, and why loading up on supplements might not be the answer.

Vitamin D is often touted as a protective nutrient against everything from weak bones to chronic disease - and colon cancer is frequently added to that list. But does popping supplements actually lower your risk, or is the science more nuanced than social media makes it seem? Before loading up on vitamin D, it’s worth understanding who truly benefits, when it helps, and when more isn’t necessarily better.

Can taking vitamin D supplements reduce risk of colon cancer? Read more to find out!(Unsplash)
Can taking vitamin D supplements reduce risk of colon cancer? Read more to find out!(Unsplash)

Also Read | Struggling with low iron levels? Florida gastroenterologist reveals iron-rich food sources that tackle anaemia naturally

Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist and health content creator from Florida, specialising in digestion, liver, pancreas and nutrition, is breaking down the link between vitamin D and the risk of colon cancer. In an Instagram video posted on December 16, the gastroenterologist outlines whether maintaining optimal vitamin D levels truly lowers the risk of colon cancer.

Vitamin D deficiency and colon cancer risk

According to Dr Salhab, vitamin D deficiency is linked to a higher risk of colon cancer - particularly among women - hence optimal levels are required to cut the risk. He explains, “In general, if you're vitamin D deficient, as vitamin D levels go up, the risk of colon cancer generally goes down, even in early onset colon cancer in younger people. And this is also true especially for women because oestrogen may help vitamin D's effect.”

He adds that improving vitamin D levels may also enhance treatment outcomes and survival rates in people already diagnosed with colon cancer.

Optimal vitamin D levels and colon cancer

Dr Salhab clarifies, however, that this protective effect does not apply to people who already have optimal vitamin D levels, and supplementing beyond that does not further reduce risk. He states, “For those already in optimal ranges, however, adding more supplements hasn't consistently shown to give that benefit.”

To reduce the risk of colon cancer, the gastroenterologist recommends checking your vitamin D levels - especially for women - and discussing with a doctor how to safely reach the optimal range if a deficiency is found.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Can vitamin D levels affect colon cancer risk? Florida gastroenterologist explains the link between the two
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On