Worried about gaining weight during the holidays? Orthopaedic surgeon shares 4 strategies to fight it

The holidays may bring cheer and celebrations, but they also tend to throw daily routines off track. Exercise slips, stress levels rise with packed schedules and gift shopping, sleep takes a hit, and before you know it, you emerge from the festive season feeling puffier and noticing the number on the scale creep up. While holiday weight gain is common, it isn’t inevitable. With a few simple, sustainable lifestyle adjustments, it is possible to maintain your usual weight through the festivities - and doing so is key to protecting your joints, metabolism and overall health. Dr Abbasi recommends staying active during the holidays to prevent weight gain.(Image generated via Google Gemini)

Dr David Abbasi - an orthopaedic surgeon specialising in sports medicine and arthroscopic surgery, and a popular health content creator - has shared four strategies to combat holiday weight gain, aimed not just at keeping the scales in check but at protecting knee health, joint function and metabolic wellbeing. In an Instagram video posted on December 16, the orthopaedic surgeon explains that holiday weight gain is driven more by disrupted routines and reduced activity than by extra calories alone, and that keeping it in check can support overall wellbeing.

Holiday weight gain

According to Dr Abbasi, gaining weight during the holidays is not just about added calories - it is how your body responds to disrupted routines, stress, and lack of activity. He notes that even modest weight gain puts extra strain on your knees and affects how your joints function.

The surgeon explains, “From an orthopaedic standpoint, even a small amount of added weight changes how your joints function. Every extra pound increases the load across the knees by roughly four pounds with each step. Over weeks of indulgence and less movement, that added stress can aggravate cartilage, tendons, and lower back structures.”

How to prevent holiday weight gain?

Dr Abbasi, however, points out that it is not too hard to protect yourself from the weight gained during holidays, and it can be achieved without extreme dieting or punishing workouts. He outlines the following strategies:

Daily movement

Dr Abbasi recommends maintaining your usual daily movement and activity levels to protect your joints and cartilages, and keep your muscles engaged and active. He explains, “It starts with protecting daily movement. Walking, stairs, bodyweight squats, and light resistance work keep muscles active and joints lubricated. Motion is medicine for cartilage.”

Strength training

The surgeon highlights that strength training is just as important as cardio, as it helps prevent muscle loss while improving overall metabolic function. He elaborates further, “Maintaining muscle mass - especially in the hips, quadriceps, and core - improves metabolic efficiency and protects joints from overload. Even short sessions help preserve this foundation.”

Sleep and stress management

Dr Abbasi emphasises that the role of adequate sleep and effective stress management in metabolic regulation is often overlooked. He explains, “Elevated stress hormones increase fat storage and slow recovery, while poor sleep disrupts appetite regulation. Consistent bedtimes and brief daily decompression aren’t luxuries - they’re metabolic tools.”

Protein and hydration

The surgeon advises prioritising adequate protein intake and staying well-hydrated before turning to strict, restrictive diets. He highlights, “Adequate protein supports muscle, stabilises blood sugar, and improves satiety. Hydration keeps connective tissues healthy and helps regulate hunger signals.”

Dr Abbasi reiterates that keeping your weight in check during the holidays is not about perfection, but protection. He advises safeguarding your movement, muscle and recovery so your body emerges from the festive season far more resilient, noting that joints do not fail overnight but respond to habits built over time.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.