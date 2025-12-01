Orthopaedic surgeon shares 4 tips for injury prevention, long-term bone and joint health: ‘Weakness leads to chronic…’

If you often hesitate before attempting certain exercises because you fear they might strain your muscles or damage your joints, you’re not alone. Many people believe that avoiding movement is the safest path - but experts insist it’s quite the opposite. Regular physical activity is essential for preserving mobility, maintaining flexibility, and preventing the stiffness that often leads to injury. In fact, staying active is one of the most effective ways to safeguard your body as you age. Regular exercise reduces the chances of injury.(Unsplash)

Also Read | Orthopaedic surgeon decodes Virat Kohli’s diet; reveals plant-based meals and ‘no oil, no spice’ rule he follows daily

Dr David Abbasi - an orthopaedic surgeon specialising in sports medicine and arthroscopic surgery, and a popular health content creator - has shared four expert-backed tips to prevent long-term injury and protect the lasting health of your muscles, joints, and bones. In an Instagram video posted on December 1, the surgeon states, “You don’t protect your body by doing less…you protect it by preparing it. Most people assume injury prevention is all about avoiding certain exercises or taking it easy as they get older. But the truth is the opposite - your body craves strength, mobility, and consistent movement. The decisions you make in your 20s and 30s don’t just impact how you feel today…they determine how you move at 40, 50, 60, and beyond.”

Strength training

According to Dr Abbasi, strength training plays a crucial role in enhancing joint stability - building muscle not only supports the joints but also helps prevent chronic injuries. He explains, “Muscle is your armor. Weakness - not movement - is what leads to most chronic injuries I treat.”

Mobility

Regular movement and mobility work help keep your bones and joints functioning optimally, reducing stiffness and supporting long-term flexibility. The surgeon highlights, “Mobility keeps your hips, spine, and shoulders moving the way they’re designed to. Stiffness is often the first step toward wear-and-tear injuries.”

Daily habits

Dr Abbasi points out that daily habits - such as posture, exercise, sleep - shape long-term health and wellbeing, more than how much time you spend at the gym. He states, “Daily habits matter more than the hour you spend in the gym. How you sit, stand, work, walk, and recover shapes your long-term joint health.”

Consistency

The sports injury surgeon emphasises that consistency beats intensity every time. Exercising regularly matters more than putting yourself through intense workout sessions to compensate for slacking off. The surgeon highlights, “You don’t need extreme workouts - just regular ones done with intention.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.