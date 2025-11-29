Waking up feeling tired every day? Gastroenterologist shares 7 daily habits to fix your sleep cycle: Timing, light, more

Do you wake up feeling exhausted even after what should have been a full night’s rest? Instead of feeling refreshed and ready for the day, you may find your body aching and your mind foggy as you get out of bed. If this sounds familiar, certain everyday habits could be quietly disrupting your sleep cycle and preventing your body from getting the deep, restorative rest it needs. Your daily habits might be disrupting your sleep cycle.(Unsplash)

Dr Pal Manickam - a California-based gastroenterologist specialising in preventive gastroenterology, and a popular podcast host and health content creator - has shared seven tips to follow if your sleep cycle is disrupted and you often wake up feeling tired rather than refreshed.

In the November 28 episode of his podcast entitled “Gut Feeling with Dr Pal,” the gastroenterologist emphasises, “If somebody doesn't get good quantity of sleep or good quality of sleep or is not timing their sleep appropriately then they feel tired, sleepy, irritable - there are so many things that come with it during the daytime. So I always say that a good night is essential for a good day.”

1. Fix sleep timing

Dr Manickam recommends maintaining consistent sleep timings. Going to bed and waking up at the same time each day helps regulate your circadian rhythm, improves overall sleep quality, and allows you to wake up feeling fresher and more rested.

2. Block bright light before bed

Light interferes with melatonin production, hence switching to dimmer lights before bed can promote better quality sleep. Dr Manickam suggests, “Switch to warm yellow lights after 7 pm.”

3. Keep your room cool

Lower temperatures act as a signal to the brain that bedtime is approaching, encouraging it to wind down. The gastroenterologist recommends, “Lower your AC by one to two degrees before bed.”

4. Use bed only for sleep

Training your brain to associate getting into bed with sleep can help you doze off more quickly. Dr Manickam advises, “No work, reading or scrolling in bed. Train your brain to switch off.”

5. Eat early dinners

Eating dinner late at night stops your body from winding down before sleep, forcing it to work overtime. Having an earlier meal gives your body the time it needs to finish digesting and settle into a restful state. The gastroenterologist suggests, “Finish your last meal two to three hours before sleeping.”

6. Avoid caffeine after 3pm

Caffeine can take several hours to fully leave your system, which is why drinking coffee or energy drinks after 3 pm can disrupt your sleep cycle. The gastroenterologist recommends switching to herbal teas or plain warm water instead.

7. Sit in silence for 10 minutes

Sitting quietly and avoiding any activity before bedtime gives your body a chance to unwind, helping to promote deeper, more restful sleep. According to Dr Manickam, it “switches your body into relaxation mode.”

