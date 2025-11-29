Can't lose belly fat? 5 exercises that you need to add to in workout routine

Belly fat is one of the toughest regions of fat to lose. It can appear to be frustrating when you see weight loss in other regions or notice the number on the scale dropping, but belly fat remains stubborn. Don't give up, your workout routine may need targeted exercises that focus on the belly region, from strengthening the core to burning the fat of the bulkier lower belly. The belly fat is stubborn, more so if it stems from hormonal imbalances.(Picture credit: Shutterstock)

To understand which targeted exercises need to be in your routine, HT Lifestyle spoke to Deepti Sharma, fitness expert and director of MultiFit. She too agreed that belly fat is usually the last to go. Many may start to panic if the belly fat is not dropping like other parts of the body when weight loss results start to show, but Deepti assured it's actually normal.

According to her, belly fat is naturally hard to lose. She said, “Our bodies tend to store fat around the abdomen for quick energy, and factors like stress, irregular sleep, hormones, and long hours of sitting can make that area even more stubborn. While you can’t 'spot-reduce' fat, combining strength training with core-focused movements helps tighten and strengthen the midsection as you lose overall body fat.”

An effective strategy that includes core-focused exercises can help tighten and flatten the midsection. As overall body fat decreases, belly fat gradually reduces as well.

Fitness expert Deepti shared these 5 exercises and why they work, explaining how to perform them:

1. Plank (30–60 seconds x 3)

Place your elbows on the floor and keep your body in a straight line from head to heels.

Pull your belly button in, squeeze the glutes, and hold. It works the deep core muscles responsible for stability and posture.

Why it works: The plank is a simple but powerful core exercise that the expert often recommends.

The plank is a straightforward yet highly effective core exercise.(Please credit: Freepik)

2. Mountain Climbers (30 seconds x 3)

Start on a high plank. Bring one knee toward your chest and switch legs quickly, as if you’re running in place.

Keep your core tight and your pace smooth. This helps raise your heart rate while engaging the lower abdomen.

Why it works: Mountain Climber is a great way to combine cardio and core in one movement.

The mountain climber is an excellent exercise that works both cardio and core.(Picture credit: Freepik)

3. Bicycle Crunches (15–20 reps per side)

Lie on your back with your hands behind your head. Lift your shoulders, bring your right elbow to your left knee, and switch sides in a cycling motion.

Move with control rather than speed; that’s where the real burn comes from.

Why it works: This exercise targets multiple parts of the abdomen in one motion.

This exercise activates different parts of the core.(Picture credit: Freepik)

4. Russian Twists (20–30 twists)

Sit with your knees bent and lean back slightly while keeping your spine straight.

Twist your torso side to side, engaging your core. You can hold a light weight or even a water bottle for added resistance.

Why it works: Ideal for strengthening your obliques and improving rotation strength.

5. Reverse Crunches (12–15 reps)

Lie on your back with your legs lifted at 90 degrees.

Use your core to lift your hips off the floor, bringing your knees toward your chest. Lower slowly with control.

Why it works: A great movement for the lower belly area, which many people struggle with.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.