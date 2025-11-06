Fitness coach says ‘never start your day with coffee’; shares 2 simple steps to lose belly fat and shrink your waist

When it comes to losing hormonal belly fat, many people, especially women over 35, find it extra challenging due to shifting hormones, stress, and slower metabolism. But Dr Akanni Salako, women’s weight loss coach, says it doesn’t have to be complicated. In his Instagram post, he shared 2 simple, realistic steps that can help reduce hormonal belly fat and keep it off for good. (Also read: Fitness coach explains why cutting out carbs like ‘rice and roti’ won’t help you lose weight; shares 3 practical tips ) Small changes can help women over 35 reduce hormonal belly fat, says expert. (Shutterstock)

Step 1: Eat a protein-heavy breakfast before work

Skipping breakfast or relying only on coffee first thing in the morning could be sabotaging your efforts. “When you skip breakfast or start your day with just caffeine, your cortisol spikes, which makes you retain more belly fat, especially around the midsection,” explains Dr Salako.

He suggests starting your morning with a protein-rich meal. “A protein-heavy breakfast helps calm your hormones, balance blood sugar, and reduce cravings throughout the day,” he adds. “If your mornings are stressful or your energy dips early, add a carb, like oats or whole-grain toast, to your breakfast.”

Step 2: Walk and sip after lunch

Your post-lunch routine might also be affecting your belly. “Eating your lunch at your desk and heading straight into meetings can lead to bloating, slower digestion, and blood sugar crashes that cause fat storage,” warns Dr Salako.

To reduce hormonal belly fat, Dr. Salako advises starting with a protein-rich breakfast and mindful post-lunch routines. (Google Gemini )

Instead, he recommends taking small but mindful actions. “Go for a 10 to 15-minute walk after lunch, sip warm lemon or ginger tea during your next meeting, and avoid pairing your lunch with sugary drinks or too much caffeine,” he advises.

Dr Salako says these small changes can make a big difference. “This will flatten your belly, improve digestion, and prevent that 2:00 PM energy crash most people experience,” he concludes.

So, before you reach for another oversized shirt, try these two small but powerful tweaks, your hormones (and your waistline) will thank you.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.