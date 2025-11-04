New study says skipping breakfast doesn’t slow brain function or reduce focus in adults

Breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day. While it is often preached to have food portions in the morning, science, through a new study, is scrapping off the old belief. According to a meta-analysis published in Psychological Bulletin, the researchers have proved that skipping a meal does not make much of a difference, especially in adults. New study says missing breakfast doesn’t slow brain function or reduce focus in adults(Unsplash)

After conducting multiple experiments and memory tests on more than 3,400 people across 63 studies, it was revealed that the difference in the brains of people who had eaten and people who hadn’t was almost 0. As for the numbers, the statistics showed that the participants who had been fed performed the tests only 0.2 units better than the latter.

Effects of skipping breakfast

According to the scientists and medical experts, the human brain works on fuels such as glucose and stored fats. Hence, when a person doesn’t eat for several hours, their sugar levels begin to dip. However, instead of slowing down the functions, the body works on ketones, produced from stored fats. Hence, the brain continues to work at its regular pace on the backup fuel.

Meanwhile, taking long breaks between meals is not a new concept. It was practiced by the ancestors while they went out for hunting and gathering. Despite it, their brains had to stay sharp for survival.

Researchers Christoph Bamberg and David Moreau retrieved years of data about the people fasting and their brain functioning. They found out that fasting for 8, 12, or 16 hours did not affect the memory, decision-making, or attention span of the people. Hence, it was declared that short-term fasting would not have any negative impacts on the body or brain.

Should kids skip breakfast too?

While the study results apply to adults, kids should not skip their breakfast. According to the study, children are still in their developing stages, and hence, they require nutrients, and it is better for them to focus on breakfast.

On the contrary, adults have a fully developed brain and can keep a balance in their energy. Therefore, if they skip a meal and eat after a while, it won’t cause drained focus.