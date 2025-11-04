A colorful diet may not just be visually appealing; it may also be a very healthy one for you. According to a longevity expert, eating foods with a variety of colors can have great health benefits. Not just what you eat, in what order you eat your food also has a great impact on health. 53-year-old longevity expert swears by a simple rule - The order of how you eat your food matters most(Pixabay)

What order to eat food for maximum benefits

Dr. Suzanne Ferree, an expert on human performance and longevity, told CNBC that staying healthy is not just about what you eat but also how you eat it. She explains that meal order plays a big role in balancing blood sugar and improving digestion. “The order of how you eat your food is important, so eating vegetables first, protein second, and any carbohydrates, including drinks, as your last intake is the way to go,” says Ferree.

This method, known as meal sequencing, helps control glucose spikes and makes your meals more effective for long-term health and energy balance.

Add color to your diet

Dr Ferree also recommended adding different colors of food to the diet. She says that when it comes to her meals, she tries to include “as many colors as I can possibly get.” There is a very strong clinical reason why this is beneficial for a person’s health.

The CNBC article informs that the diverse colors of food items are due to phytonutrients, which are “compounds that give plants their rich colors, as well as their distinctive tastes and aromas.” These nutrients have several health benefits, like decreasing chances of contracting diabetes, cancer and dementia, and improving brain health.

Phytonutrients and their benefits

According to Web MD, phytonutrients are not an essential part of a meal, but they have great benefits. Preventing diseases and keeping the body working efficiently are two of those.

The type of foods most commonly associated with these types of nutrients are nuts, whole grains, beans, tea, etc. In all, there are more than 25,000 phytonutrients found in plant-based foods. However, six main varieties of these nutrients are useful for a healthy diet. As per Web MD, these are:

Carotenoids, ellagic acid, flavonoids, resveratrol, glucosinolates, and phytoestrogens. Each one of them is known to cause a positive effect on the body. So, next time you are looking to prepare a healthy meal for yourself, make sure to include a variety of colors, that will be both visually appealing and nutritionally enriching.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.