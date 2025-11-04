Nutrition coach shares 5 seemingly high-protein weight loss foods that are actually loaded with fats: Quinoa, nuts, more

When it comes to high-protein foods, not everything is as it seems. Many popular items often marketed as “protein-packed” actually contain far more fats and carbohydrates than protein - throwing your nutritional balance off track. These foods are especially common in weight-loss diets, yet they might be doing more harm than good by adding extra calories instead of supporting lean muscle growth. According to Justin, peanut butter is not a good protein source. (Pexel)

Justin Gichaba, an online nutrition coach with over 10.4K followers on Instagram, has shared five foods that are considered high protein but are actually loaded with fats and hence, hurting your weight loss journey. In an Instagram video posted on October 23, the nutrition coach explains how these supposedly high-protein sources are sneaking hidden carbohydrates and fats into your diet, making you gain weight.

Peanut butter

While peanut butter is often thought to be a high-protein food and hence, safe for weight loss, Justin stresses that it actually makes you gain weight because of its fat content. He explains, “Peanut butter is high in fat as well, making the calories go up much higher. Even if you are getting some protein, the fat and calories stack up way too high for it to be considered a good source of protein.”

Beans

According to Justin, beans are considered high-protein sources, but they also contain a lot of carbohydrates. He explains, “Beans are often seen as high protein foods, but when you look at the nutrition label, beans have an extremely high amount of carbohydrates to go alongside it.”

Quinoa

It’s a common misconception that quinoa is packed with protein - in reality, it’s primarily a carbohydrate-rich grain with only a modest amount of protein. The nutrition coach states, “I’m not even too sure where this one came from, but quinoa does not have a lot of protein. It mostly consists of carbohydrates. Although it may have a higher amount than some other carbohydrate sources, you should not be relying on quinoa as your main source of protein.”

Nuts

Similar to peanut butter, nuts may offer some protein, but they’re primarily rich in fats rather than being a true protein source. Justin explains, “Almonds, cashews, pistachios, and all of these other nuts all have high amounts of fat that come with the protein. Because of the amount of fat, they can’t be reliable sources to get your protein.”

Granola

Justin highlights that granola is far from a good source of protein - it’s actually packed with carbohydrates and fats instead. He emphasises, “Granola has not and never will be a high protein source. I love eating it, but sadly the amount of carbs and fat you get alongside it outweigh the protein. Even supposed “high protein” granolas do not have a lot of protein and will probably hurt your fat loss more than it helps.”

