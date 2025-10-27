Cardiologist reveals how a high-protein diet can lead to heart attack at 35: ‘Extreme carnivore diets can cause…’

Protein is often touted as the key ingredient in people's health journey, especially if they want to build their muscles, gain strength, and even lose weight. However, that does not mean you should include the nutrient excessively in your diet, as too much of anything is never beneficial. If your diet destroys your endothelium — it doesn’t matter how strong your biceps are. (Shutterstock)

However, many bodybuilders often take it to an extreme. According to Dr Dmitry Yaranov, MD, cardiologist, who specialises in heart failure, advanced heart failure, heart transplantation, and mechanical circulatory support, it does not lead to good results.

How can excess protein harm your heart?

In an Instagram video shared on October 27, titled ‘This is how a high-protein diet can lead to a heart attack at 35’, Dr Yaranov explained how years on extreme carnivore diets can be detrimental to your heart health. He wrote, “He looks like a statue. Shredded. Vascular. Peak performance. But I’ve seen what’s inside those vessels — and it’s not pretty.”

According to the cardiologist, being on extreme diets like carnivore foods for years can lead to several heart health issues, including:

Sky-high LDL

Endothelial dysfunction

Chronic inflammation

Premature atherosclerosis

Athletic ≠ healthy

Dr Yaranov explained that, though when you are on a high-protein diet, your body on the outside looks like a machine, the inside, in most cases, tells a different story. He added, “I’ve cared for ‘fit’ 35-year-olds with heart attacks. No symptoms. No warning. Just a ticking time bomb.”

Additionally, he warned that being athletic does not mean that you are healthy. Similarly, low body fat is also not equivalent to being low risk for any of the heart diseases. “A six-pack doesn’t protect you from a plaque rupture. If your diet destroys your endothelium — it doesn’t matter how strong your biceps are,” he added.

Lastly, Dr Yaranov advised that if you really want to be healthy, it’s not about extremes. Rather, it is about finding balance, eating whole foods, preferably plant-based diets, and getting regular blood work done.

