Woman who lost 15 kg shares weight loss tips that helped her go from 73 kg to 56 kg: ‘Stretch every morning, night for…’

Losing weight is an uphill battle. Apart from working out regularly, it also requires one to keep a check on their diet, adopt lifestyle habits that can benefit their routine, and follow a cohesive plan that offers long-term benefits rather than quick results. Fitness coach shares tips that helped her lose 15 kg during weight loss, including eating high-protein meals, stretching regularly, and more.

Sophia Clare, an online fitness coach, on August 23, shared her transformation on Instagram. She shared a few tips that helped her lose over 15 kg during her weight loss journey, including eating high-protein meals, stretching regularly, and not skipping weight training, among others.

Weight loss tips to shed almost 15 kg

According to the fitness coach, she used to weigh 73 kg, and now she weighs about 56 kg. She lost over 15 kg during her transformation period, and it was possible because she followed steps that helped maintain her nutrition and health, and remained consistent. Let's find out what helped her lose weight.

1. Food = fuel

According to the fitness coach, food is fuel for our body, and while she was trying to lose weight, instead of giving up food to reduce calories, she ate lots of high-protein, nutrient-dense meals.

She also maintained being in a caloric deficit while fuelling her body. She explains, “[Be in] calorie deficit if you are trying to lose weight. E.g.: If your maintenance calories are 2,000, a deficit diet for you would be eating around 1,700 calories.”

2. Weight lifting 4-5x a week

The fitness coach made sure that she did weight training at least 4 to 5 times a week. While training, she did a PPL split: push, pull, and legs. For instance, push exercises would be bench press, barbell shoulder press, dumbbell lateral raises, push-ups, and chest press. Meanwhile, pull exercises include pull-ups, bicep curls, one-arm dumbbell rows, bent-over rows, and deadlifts.

She also suggested a key tip to keep in mind while working out. “Focusing on different muscle groups each day, to allow the other muscles to recover. Focusing on progressive overload and training until failure. Push for extra reps, your mind gives up before your body does,” the coach recommended.

Weight loss tips. (Generated via ChatGPT)

3. Aiming for 10-12k steps a day

“Steps are so beneficial to help with weight loss, and even an instant mood booster,” the fitness coach noted. During her weight loss journey, she completed 10 to 12k steps every day.

4. Stretching every morning and night

According to the fitness coach, she stretched every day, once in the morning and once at night, for 15 minutes each time. “This helps keep the muscle active, but also allows for recovery. Also good before bed to unwind,” she explained.

5. Stay motivated

Lastly, the fitness coach advised those trying to lose weight to stay motivated and avoid comparing their progress to others. She added, “It can be hard, but keep reminding yourself why you started. We all have to start somewhere; you can't compare your day 1 to someone's day 100.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.