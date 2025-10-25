Fitness coach shares 3 powerful mindset shifts to achieve your weight loss goals consistently: ‘Linear progress is…’

Weight loss is often an upward journey, full of small wins, setbacks, and lessons along the way. It’s not just about what you eat or how much you move - it’s also about the mindset you cultivate. Accepting certain truths, being consistent, and sticking to simple habits can make all the difference in achieving long-term results. Embracing these habits can help you achieve your weight loss goals.(Unsplash)

Also Read | Fitness coach shares 3 simple strategies to get your nutrition and fitness goals back on track after Diwali

Fitness trainer Raj Ganpath - the Founder of Slow Burn Method, the Co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness and the author of Simple, Not Easy - has outlined three simple mindset changes that will transform your weight loss outlook and help you achieve consistent results. In an Instagram video posted on October 24, the fitness coach shares key truths about weight loss - what you need to understand and accept - that can be used as practical tools to achieve results.

Being okay with a little hunger

According to Raj, in order to lose weight, you need to create a calorie deficit, which means being comfortable feeling a little hungry each day. He explains, “To create a calorie deficit, you need to eat lesser than you need. And that means there will be some hunger for a few hours every day. Every time this happens, if you panic and end up eating food, you break the calorie deficit. Instead, if you can be okay with it, if you can sit with the discomfort, you will create the calorie deficit which will compound over time, resulting in sustainable long-term weight loss.”

Being okay with eating the same foods

The fitness coach admits that variety can make eating fun and exciting, but experimenting too much with food increases the chance of mistakes, making weight loss more complicated. He explains, “This is why you see a lot of athletes and celebrities repeating the same foods over and over again. If you can do the same thing, the chances of you making mistakes goes down and the chances of you creating a calorie deficit and losing weight in the long term goes up.”

Being okay with putting effort consistently

Raj stresses that you have to be consistent, even when you don’t get to see immediate results. He explains, “Linear progress is not going to be linear. In other words, your body weight is not going to drop every day or every week. Over a period of time, your body weight will see a downward trend, but it's not going to happen every time you weigh yourself. And you need to be okay with putting in the effort with or without results.” He highlights that building this habit is the key to making consistent progress.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.