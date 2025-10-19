Fitness coach warns ‘tea, coffee and alcohol can add 600 calories a day’; shares 5 mistakes that make you gain weight

The festive season is a time for celebration, delicious food, and indulgence, but all that feasting can often lead to unwanted weight gain if you’re not careful. From sneaky snacking to skipping workouts, certain habits can quietly sabotage your fitness goals. Avoid weight gain during festivals by monitoring liquid calories, says fitness coach.(Google Gemini)

Vivek Thiruvengadam, fitness coach and weight loss expert, shares in his October 18 Instagram post 5 most common mistakes people make during festivals and shares practical tips to stay on track while still enjoying the celebrations. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares 3 simple tips to achieve ‘naturally glowing skin’ this Diwali )

“Let’s stick to the two main meals and continue following the healthy habits you’ve cultivated, as they will help you maintain a consistent and balanced routine,” says Vivek.

He highlights five key points to watch out for, especially during the festive season:

1. Stick to your main meals

“Following the habits you’ve built around your meals helps maintain stability in your routine and prevents unnecessary snacking,” Thiruvengadam explains.

2. Be mindful of liquid calories

“Many people consume large amounts of tea, coffee, or alcohol. These beverages can add significant calories without you realising it,” he warns.

3. Calories add up quickly

“Drinks like tea, coffee, and alcohol can easily contribute 500–600 calories a day, which can affect your fitness goals if you’re not careful,” Thiruvengadam adds.

4. Prioritise hydration

“Make sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day, even before consuming other beverages. Staying hydrated is key,” he notes.

5. Stay consistent

“Maintaining hydration and being mindful of liquid calories allows you to enjoy the festivities while staying on track with your health,” he says.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.