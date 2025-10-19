Ranbir Kapoor's fitness coach shares how AI can transform the fitness industry: Personalised coaching, feedback and more

Artificial Intelligence is reshaping the fitness industry, making coaching more personalised, data-driven, and responsive. By analysing real-time feedback and individual patterns, AI is helping people train smarter, prevent injuries, and achieve sustainable results. According to Shivohaam, AI can transform the fitness industry's approach to coaching.(Unsplash)

Celebrity fitness coach Shivohaam Bhatt, who has worked with prominent figures like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Aamir Khan, shared with HT Lifestyle how the fitness and wellness industry is being revolutionised by the impact of AI.

He highlights, “The global wellness and fitness industry is experiencing a fundamental transformation. What once relied on generic workout plans, calorie charts, and manual coaching has rapidly evolved into a hyper-personalised, data-driven ecosystem powered by Artificial Intelligence.”

According to Shivohaam, combining AI with fitness can revolutionise how humans approach health, performance, and long-term wellbeing. He says, “This shift is not merely technological. It is also biological, psychological, and behavioural. AI is helping millions bypass trial-and-error, eliminate guesswork, prevent injuries, and achieve sustainable results - faster and more intelligently than ever before.”

Precision wellness powered by AI

According to Shivohaam, AI can provide personalised diet plans and workout charts tailored to the unique needs of an individual. He explains, “Traditional fitness and diet plans often assume that what works for one person should work for all. AI has proven why this approach fails. Human bodies function uniquely based on genetics, hormones, training history, stress levels, and environmental influences.”

AI enables a new level of hyper-personalisation in fitness by analysing multi-dimensional data based on real-time biofeedback, much like how an expert coach would adjust a routine after observing a client’s progress. Fitness-focused AI can analyse the following parameters:

Body composition, training history, and movement patterns

Sleep quality and heart rate variability (HRV)

Recovery rate, stress levels, and nervous system readiness

Gut feedback and nutrient tolerance

Emotional consistency, mindset patterns, and lifestyle constraints

Fitness focused AI can analyse these biological markers and deliver personalised support.(Image generated via Google Gemini)

Real-time coaching

The fitness coach explains, “This is a breakthrough for people training alone or remotely. AI bridges the gap between guidance and execution by merging coaching intelligence with in-the-moment performance analysis.”

AI can transform fitness with real-time coaching powered by motion sensors, wearable tech, and computer vision. These advanced platforms can correct your form to prevent injuries, detect asymmetry to spot weak points, adjust load or tempo based on fatigue, and analyse muscle engagement for more effective training.

Consistency fueled by AI

According to Shivohaam, “The largest problem in fitness isn’t lack of information - it’s lack of consistency. AI understands human fluctuation. It doesn’t rely on motivation; it builds systems that drive predictable results.”

AI integrates behavioural science to help build sustainable fitness habits. It uses smart reminders to encourage consistency, adaptive schedules that align with natural energy peaks, and motivation tracking to reduce dropout rates. By setting micro-goals to maintain momentum and incorporating accountability protocols for structured adherence, AI makes long-term fitness progress more achievable and personalised.

AI as a coaching assistant

According to Shivohaam, AI has the potential to enhance coaching, not replace it. He explains, “Contrary to fear-driven myths, AI is not replacing human coaches - it is elevating them. AI automates repetitive tasks like progress tracking, calorie adjustments, and performance evaluation, allowing coaches to focus on what truly matters: strategy, emotional support, and mindset transformation.”

He highlights that with AI integration,

Coaches can deliver personalisation at scale

Client progress becomes measurable and transparent

Data enables deep decision-making for long-term transformations

Time-consuming manual tracking is eliminated

He concludes, “AI in wellness is not a shortcut. It is a strategic partner that empowers deeper human potential by combining science, data, and intelligent adaptation. The future of fitness will belong to those who embrace this powerful fusion of precision and personalisation, where transformation is not a trend - but a lifelong evolution.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.