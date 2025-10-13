Salman Khan and Aamir Khan ‘beat around the bush a little bit’ over the question on age gap in Bollywood, admits Kajol

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan were guests on the premiere episode of Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle Khanna. The actors were asked a question about age gap between female and male actors in Bollywood. Their response did not really come to the point, admitted Kajol, who was speaking at a new conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India. Salman Khan and Aamir Khan were the first guests on the talk show Two Much.(Photo: Instagram)

What Kajol said

During the talk, when Kajol was asked about the moment during the talk show, she replied, “No they went around the topic quite nicely, ki humne toh nahi kiya hain… achha kiya hai kya? Really? Humko toh nahi laga (I don't think we did, did we really do that? We don't agree). I said really? Apko nahi laga? They beat around the bush a little bit but they kind of did not answer it.”

Kajol went on to add, “You can't get mad about these things. You genuinely can't. Not for any other reason, but its something out of your control. It is not something I can control.”

What Salman said on this topic

This conversation was referring to the first episode of Two Much, when Kajol asked, "When the hero romances a younger woman, it's called ‘cinema magic’. But when an older heroine romances a younger man, it's called 'bold'. Why do you think that is?" Responding to this, Aamir said that for him, casting “should be done based on requirement.”

Salman added, “Ab itna kaam kar liya hain hum sab logone ki wo jodi purani lagti hain (We have worked together so much now that the pair looks old). So for a freshness in a film, that's when you take up somebody else who you have not worked with that much." Kajol said, "It doesn't work in the opposite way, though." Many actors, including Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman, and Sunny Deol, were part of films featuring female lead actors who were much younger than they were. Some of the recent films are Sikandar, Sitaare Zameen Par, and Dabangg.