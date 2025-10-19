Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness coach shares 3 workout mistakes that can throw your hormones off balance

Working out is essential for fitness, but the way you train can have a bigger impact than you realise. Certain workout patterns, incorrect techniques, timing, and intensity can elevate stress hormones and disrupt your body’s balance. Discover the workout mistakes you might be making, that disrupt hormonal balance!(instagram/@officialsiddharthasingh, AFP)

Celebrity fitness coach Siddhartha Singh, who has trained stars like Tamannaah Bhatia, has shared three workout mistakes that might be hampering your hormonal balance.

In an Instagram video posted on October 18, the fitness trainer explains why certain workout patterns - such as excessive HIIT sessions or late-night training - can spike your stress hormones, and throw your hormones off-balance. He emphasises that the way you approach your training can make all the difference for both your hormonal balance and overall health.

Daily fasted cardio

According to Siddhartha, cardio sessions in an empty stomach, in the morning, can lead to hormonal imbalances over time. He explains, “This will spike cortisol first thing in the morning when your body is already in a fasted, stressed state. Over time this can lead to hormonal irregularities.”

Intense HIIT sessions

The fitness trainer highlights that HIIT is good in moderation, but excessive sessions can spike your stress hormones. He elaborates, “Hyrox and CrossFit are great in moderation but too much will drive cortisol up and lower your progesterone. So keep HIIT in moderation.”

Late night workouts

According to Siddhartha, working out late at night is not ideal for your hormonal health. He recommends finishing your workout sessions at least three hours before bedtime since training too late can elevate your stress hormones, which eventually interferes with your sleep quality, preventing deep sleep.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.