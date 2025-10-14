Tamannah Bhatia's fitness trainer warns besan cheela has negligible protein; shares 3 worst breakfast foods

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day - and for good reason. What you eat in the morning sets the tone for your energy, focus, and overall wellbeing throughout the day. However, not all foods that appear healthy actually are. Some popular breakfast choices may lack essential nutrients or lead to energy crashes later on, making it crucial to know what truly fuels your body right. According to Siddhartha, only eating oats is one of the worst breakfast choices. (Pexel)

Celebrity fitness coach Siddhartha Singh, who has trained stars like Tamannaah Bhatia, reveals three popular breakfast options that may seem healthy but are, in fact, among the least nutritious choices. In an Instagram video shared on October 13, the trainer breaks down why these seemingly healthy options fall short nutritionally and recommends smart additions to make them more balanced and nourishing.

Besan cheela

According to Siddhartha, besan cheela tops the list of the worst breakfasts you can have in the morning. He explains, “Lots of people eat besan cheela thinking it’s high-protein. Honestly, it has negligible protein. Secondly, if you're frying it in ghee and making it crispy, it makes things worse.”

Oats

Contrary to the popular belief that oats are healthy, Siddhartha stresses that, despite being healthy, they are loaded with only carbohydrates. He explains that if you are having only oats for breakfast, without any sources of protein, it will lead to energy crashes and cravings.

Fruits

Fruits are definitely healthy, but they need to be paired with other nutrient-rich sources to balance your meal, especially at breakfast. The fitness coach explains, “Fruits are full of carbohydrates that give rise to a sudden energy rush followed by an energy crash, and you start feeling hungry in half an hour.”

Check out the healthier alternatives that Siddhartha recommends.(Image generated via Google Gemini)

Balanced alternatives

Siddhartha suggests incorporating specific additions to these foods to make them more nutritionally balanced and wholesome.

He recommends adding Greek yoghurt or a scoop of protein to besan cheela, for a balanced breakfast consisting of both proteins and carbs.

The protein content of breakfast oats can be increased by adding a scoop of protein or pairing it with eggs.

The fitness trainer advises adding Greek yoghurt or a scoop of protein to fruits to make them more wholesome and prevent energy crashes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.