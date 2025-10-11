Search
Sat, Oct 11, 2025
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's healthy, gluten-free foxtail millet idli recipe will give your breakfast a supergrain boost

ByEshana Saha
Published on: Oct 11, 2025 03:05 pm IST

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s foxtail millet idli adds a healthy, protein and fibre-rich twist to the classic breakfast, perfect for digestion and heart health.

Regular idlis are already packed with health benefits, but if you want to make them even more nutritious, try Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s foxtail millet idli recipe, which was posted on his website on October 6, 2025.

Sanjeev Kapoor's millet recipe is not only great for digestion and heart health but also gluten-free.(Pinterest)
Sanjeev Kapoor's millet recipe is not only great for digestion and heart health but also gluten-free.(Pinterest)

Foxtail millet, known as kangni in Hindi, is a small, golden grain with a slightly nutty flavour. Rich in protein, dietary fibre, and essential minerals, it supports digestion, helps manage blood sugar, and promotes heart health. This wholesome twist on the classic idli is easy to make and perfect for a nutritious breakfast or snack. Here’s how you can make it at home:

Also Read | Sanjeev Kapoor explains why Indian cuisine always wins over trendy Western options: ‘Most sold burger is aloo tikki'

Ingredients

  • 1 cup foxtail millet (washed, soaked for 3-4 hours, and drained)
  • ½ cup split skinless black gram (dhuli urad dal) (washed, soaked for 3-4 hours, and drained)
  • 1 teaspoon fenugreek seeds (methi dana) (soaked for 3-4 hours, and drained)
  • Salt to taste
  • Oil for brushing
  • Coconut chutney to serve

Method

  • In a grinder jar, combine foxtail millet, split skinless black gram, fenugreek seeds, and ¾ cup water. Grind to a fine paste. Transfer the mixture into a large bowl and set aside to ferment for 6-8 hours.
  • Once fermented, add salt and mix well.
  • Boil sufficient water in a steamer.
  • Brush each cavity of the idli moulds with some oil. Pour a ladleful of batter into each cavity and place the moulds in the steamer. Cover and steam for 10-12 minutes.
  • Remove the moulds from the steamer and de-mould the idlis.
  • Place the idlis on serving plates and serve hot with coconut chutney.

Foxtail millet is regarded as a supergrain due to its numerous health benefits.(Pinterest)
Foxtail millet is regarded as a supergrain due to its numerous health benefits.(Pinterest)

Health benefits

Foxtail millet is a nutrient-packed supergrain, rich in fibre, protein, essential minerals such as iron, magnesium, and calcium, and B vitamins. According to Redcliffe Labs, its benefits include promoting healthy digestion, regulating blood sugar, supporting heart health by reducing cholesterol, and assisting in weight management. Naturally gluten-free, it is ideal for those with gluten sensitivities, and its nutritional profile also helps strengthen overall immunity.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
