Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's healthy, gluten-free foxtail millet idli recipe will give your breakfast a supergrain boost

Regular idlis are already packed with health benefits, but if you want to make them even more nutritious, try Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s foxtail millet idli recipe, which was posted on his website on October 6, 2025. Sanjeev Kapoor's millet recipe is not only great for digestion and heart health but also gluten-free.(Pinterest)

Foxtail millet, known as kangni in Hindi, is a small, golden grain with a slightly nutty flavour. Rich in protein, dietary fibre, and essential minerals, it supports digestion, helps manage blood sugar, and promotes heart health. This wholesome twist on the classic idli is easy to make and perfect for a nutritious breakfast or snack. Here’s how you can make it at home:

Ingredients

1 cup foxtail millet (washed, soaked for 3-4 hours, and drained)

½ cup split skinless black gram (dhuli urad dal) (washed, soaked for 3-4 hours, and drained)

1 teaspoon fenugreek seeds (methi dana) (soaked for 3-4 hours, and drained)

Salt to taste

Oil for brushing

Coconut chutney to serve

Method

In a grinder jar, combine foxtail millet, split skinless black gram, fenugreek seeds, and ¾ cup water. Grind to a fine paste. Transfer the mixture into a large bowl and set aside to ferment for 6-8 hours.

Once fermented, add salt and mix well.

Boil sufficient water in a steamer.

Brush each cavity of the idli moulds with some oil. Pour a ladleful of batter into each cavity and place the moulds in the steamer. Cover and steam for 10-12 minutes.

Remove the moulds from the steamer and de-mould the idlis.

Place the idlis on serving plates and serve hot with coconut chutney.

Foxtail millet is regarded as a supergrain due to its numerous health benefits.(Pinterest)

Health benefits

Foxtail millet is a nutrient-packed supergrain, rich in fibre, protein, essential minerals such as iron, magnesium, and calcium, and B vitamins. According to Redcliffe Labs, its benefits include promoting healthy digestion, regulating blood sugar, supporting heart health by reducing cholesterol, and assisting in weight management. Naturally gluten-free, it is ideal for those with gluten sensitivities, and its nutritional profile also helps strengthen overall immunity.

