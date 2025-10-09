Nutritionist shares simple tweaks that can make dal more digestible: Adding this ingredient can even balance blood sugar

Dal is a staple in most Indian households - a comforting, protein-rich dish that forms the cornerstone of many vegetarian diets. Packed with fibre, minerals, and plant-based protein, it’s both nourishing and versatile. However, for some people, especially those with a sensitive gut, dal can be difficult to digest and may lead to bloating or discomfort. Soaking and simple cooking additions can make dal more digestible, according to Nutritionist Khushi Chhabra.(Unsplash)

Also Read | Are you eating sprouts the wrong way? Nutritionist explains how common mistakes can make this healthy snack unhealthy

Khushi Chhabra, a holistic health nutritionist and diabetes educator, has shared effective ways to make dal easier to digest - especially for those with a sensitive gut or who experience bloating after eating it. In an Instagram video posted on October 8, the nutritionist highlights that dal is loaded with proteins, fibres, and minerals, but if they make you feel gassy or bloated, it means you are eating them wrong. She shares simple tweaks that can make dal lighter, more gut-friendly and beneficial in blood sugar balance.

Easily digestible dals

According to Khushi, the most digestible dal is yellow moong dal, followed by green moong and toor dal. If dal makes you feel bloated or gassy, choosing these easily digestible dals will help your gut adapt slowly. She recommends, “Follow this pattern of eating dal on the basis of digestibility to make your gut comfortable first,” adding, “If your gut is sensitive, start with moong dal once or twice a week and notice how your body reacts - building tolerance gradually.”

Soaking

The nutritionist recommends soaking dals for atleast two to three hours - or overnight, if possible - to make them more digestible. She explains, “This reduces lectins and makes digestion smoother.”

Also Read | Nutritionist shares the ultimate dal guide for maximum health benefits: Best time to eat, who should avoid, and more

Cooking

Khushi also highlights a few simple cooking additions that can make dal easier to digest. She recommends adding apple cider vinegar because it helps with absorption - “Add 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar (ACV) while boiling, it helps balance blood sugar spikes and improves nutrient absorption.” Additionally, using certain spices like ginger and hing while cooking also increases the digestibility of dal. She mentions, “Use adhrak (ginger) and hing (asafoetida) in your tadka as both are powerful for reducing bloating and easing digestion.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.