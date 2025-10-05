Are you eating sprouts the wrong way? Nutritionist explains how common mistakes can make this healthy snack unhealthy

Sprouts are often hailed as a superfood - tossed into salads or chaats, blended into smoothies, or eaten raw for their crunch and “clean” health appeal. Many believe that eating them uncooked preserves nutrients and boosts digestion. But is this popular health habit really as beneficial as it seems? Turns out, not quite! The nutritionist shares healthier ways to consume sprouts.(Unsplash)

Also Read | Nutritionist shares the ultimate dal guide for maximum health benefits: Best time to eat, who should avoid, and more

Khushi Chhabra, a holistic health nutritionist and diabetes educator, explained why eating raw sprouts might not be as healthy as it seems - and why they’re best consumed cooked. In an Instagram video posted on October 4, the nutritionist breaks down why the craze for eating raw sprouts is more fad than fact, how it can impact your gut and digestion, and shares healthier ways to enjoy sprouts for maximum nutritional benefit.

How eating raw sprouts can be unhealthy

According to Khushi, “Sprouts are one of the most nutrient-dense foods because they have protein, fibre, and vitamins. But a lot of people get bloating, constipation, and gas when they eat raw sprouts.” She further mentions that sprouts are rich in fibre, enzymes, antioxidants, vitamin C, folate, and around three to four grams of protein per 100 grams. However, they are higher in carbohydrates than proteins - about 60 - 65% - hence, overeating is not ideal. She also explains, “Raw sprouts can cause bloating, gas, and even constipation because they’re hard to digest and may carry bacteria when eaten uncooked.”

Also Read | Nutritionist warns ‘1 in 28 women face breast cancer risk’; shares 6 foods science links to lower cancer chances

What's the right ways to eat sprouts

Khushi recommends steaming or lightly sauteing sprouts before eating them, as this breaks down tough fibres that are harder to digest. She suggests, “Add heating spices like ginger, black pepper, cumin, and rock salt as they help in digestion and keep your gut happy.” According to the nutritionist, practising portion control is key - about half to one cup is sufficient for most people to reap the benefits without overdoing it. Lastly, she advises pairing sprouts with pure protein sources like paneer, curd, or eggs to balance the meal.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.