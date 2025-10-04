Nutritionist warns ‘1 in 28 women face breast cancer risk’; shares 6 foods science links to lower cancer chances

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), breast cancer is a disease in which abnormal breast cells grow out of control and form tumours, and if left unchecked, the tumours can spread throughout the body and become fatal. In India, breast cancer is now the most common cancer in women; nearly 1 in 28 women is at risk, and cases are rising every year. (Picture credit: Freepik)

In 2022, breast cancer caused an estimated 670,000 deaths globally. In fact, breast cancer cases in India are on the rise, too. Therefore, educating oneself about preventative measures is essential.

In a post shared on September 24, Leema Mahajan, a nutritionist and weight loss specialist, shared the top six foods that every woman should eat to prevent breast cancer. She stressed, “Starting these foods early in life will help prevent your chances of developing this disease.”

6 foods to lower breast cancer risk

According to the nutritionist, in India, breast cancer is now the most common cancer in women, nearly 1 in 28 women is at risk, and cases are rising every year (NCDIR-India, 2024). But your daily meals can play a powerful role in prevention. Here are the 6 foods that the nutritionist suggested and science links to lower breast cancer risk:

1. Pomegranate

Pomegranate is packed with ellagitannins that stop cancer cells from multiplying and reduce estrogen-driven growth. “Best eaten fresh, 1 cup of fresh pomegranate daily; they reduce the cancer cells from multiplying,” she suggested.

2. Cruciferous vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, and cabbage are rich in sulforaphane, which naturally helps your liver detox harmful estrogen by-products and blocks tumour growth. “Eat them lightly cooked or raw. Eat cruciferous vegetables at least 3-4 times a week,” the nutritionist advised.

3. Soy and dal

They contain isoflavones, plant compounds that act like gentle natural estrogens. They balance hormone spikes that fuel breast cancer cells. Include tofu, soymilk, or dal in your daily diet. “Consume soybeans and byproducts at least 2-3 times a week, as they have been shown to reduce the risk of breast cancer by 30 percent,” the nutritionist said.

4. Amla or guava

These fruits are rich in vitamin C, which helps combat oxidative stress, repair DNA damage, and bolster immunity, all vital factors in cancer prevention. “Eat a vitamin C-rich fruit daily because they are high in antioxidants, preventing DNA mutations,” the nutritionist said.

5. Olive oil

“Its polyphenols lower inflammation, protect healthy cells, reduce your risk of cancer, and slow tumour development. Swap it in for cooking or drizzle on salads. Take 1 teaspoon of extra-virgin olive oil daily,” the nutritionist suggested.

6. Flaxseeds

They are loaded with lignans (phytoestrogens) that balance estrogen and reduce breast cancer cell growth, according to the nutritionist. She suggests sprinkling ground flaxseeds on smoothies, curd, or salads. “Just 1 tablespoon of ground flaxseed has been shown to significantly reduce breast cancer tumour markers,” she added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.