Cardiologist shares 8 heart-healthy foods to include in your daily diet: Quinoa, chickpeas, and more

What's on your plate is very important for your heart health. Not only does it support the heart's functions, but it also reduces the risk of several major heart diseases. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Bilal Ahmad Baba, senior consultant- interventional cardiology at Shalby International Hospital, Gurugram, revealed that a balanced diet is vital and non-negotiable for good heart health. Instead of white rice, consider switching to healthier carbs like quinoa. (Shutterstock)

He explained, “A balanced diet can reduce cholesterol levels, control blood pressure, reduce inflammation, and maintain healthy arteries.” A good diet strengthens the cardiovascular system.

One of the primary reasons for deteriorating heart health is the intake of junk food, as the cardiologist urged to stay away from a diet rich in processed foods, trans fatty acids, and added sugars. These foods don't contain valuable nutrients and only carry empty, heavy calories.

Moreover, if your diet does not contain adequate nutrition, then malnutrition also contributes to cardiovascular risks. Dr Bilal added, “Malnutrition leads to plaque accumulation in the arteries, increases cholesterol and blood pressure, and weakens the heart over time.”

Dr Bilal shared the top heart-friendly foods, their nutritional value, and which foods to eliminate from the diet:

Top heart-healthy foods

Eat leafy green veggies to protect your heart health!(Shutterstock)

Fruits and vegetables: Bright-coloured produce like berries, oranges, spinach, carrots, and tomatoes are packed with antioxidants, potassium, and fibre that protect the heart. Whole grains: Oats, brown rice, quinoa, and whole wheat bread lower cholesterol and keep you full longer. Seeds and nuts: Almonds, walnuts, chia, and flaxseeds are rich in plant protein and good fats. Legumes: Lentils, chickpeas, and beans are excellent low-fat protein and fibre sources. Fatty fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids: Types of fish like mackerel, sardines, and salmon are great anti-inflammatory foods and good for heart health. Olive oil: Olive oil is a better choice than ghee or butter, and helps increase good cholesterol. Low-fat dairy: Options like yoghurt and skim milk give calcium and protein without excess saturated fat. Green tea: Known for its antioxidants, it may help lower cholesterol and blood pressure when taken without added sugar.

Foods to avoid

Avoid processed foods like burgers as they contain trans-fat. (Shutterstock)

• Deep-fried and processed foods that contain trans fats.

• Too much sodium content may contribute to hypertension.

• Drinks and snacks that contain high levels of sugar can lead to obesity and diabetes.

• Red or processed meats that are often high in saturated fat.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.