Partners and parents to in-laws and friends: Tips to emotionally support pregnant women better than prenatal vitamins

Pregnancy is not a medical condition — it is an emotional journey that redefines a woman’s identity, priorities and perspectives. While prenatal vitamins, scans and nutrition matter greatly, so does a warm hug, a kind word, a shared silence and a listening ear. Emotional support during pregnancy could be more important than prenatal vitamins. Here's how partners, parents, in-laws and friends can help.(Image by Tima Miroshnichenko on Pexels)

The role of healthcare providers

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Meghna D Sarviya, Senior Consultant – Department of Gynecology at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in Malad, shared, “Doctors, nurses, sonographers, nutritionists, and physiotherapists aren’t just caregivers—they’re emotional anchors. Women often look to their healthcare team not only for medical guidance but also for emotional reassurance.”

The health index includes an evaluation of 37 national programmes such as registration of pregnant women and prenatal care, immunisation of children aged 0 to 16 years, family planning programmes etc. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

How we can help:

Listen with empathy : Sometimes, a patient just needs someone to hear her fears or doubts without rushing to solutions.

: Sometimes, a patient just needs someone to hear her fears or doubts without rushing to solutions. Normalise concerns : Reassure mothers that it’s okay to feel scared, unsure, or overwhelmed.

: Reassure mothers that it’s okay to feel scared, unsure, or overwhelmed. Screen for emotional distress : Regular check-ins for signs of depression or anxiety can help catch issues early.

: Regular check-ins for signs of depression or anxiety can help catch issues early. Create a safe environment : Ensure the clinic or hospital setting is warm, welcoming and non-judgmental.

: Ensure the clinic or hospital setting is warm, welcoming and non-judgmental. Encourage partner involvement : Help include spouses or partners in discussions to make them active participants in the pregnancy journey.

: Help include spouses or partners in discussions to make them active participants in the pregnancy journey. Refer to mental health professionals: When needed, referring patients to trained counselors or therapists can be life-changing.

The role of family and friends

Dr Meghna D Sarviya said, “A woman’s emotional ecosystem during pregnancy is built not only by her doctor, but also by the people closest to her. Partners, parents, siblings, friends — all play vital roles.”

Partners:

Be emotionally present. Ask how she’s feeling, not just physically but emotionally.

Attend doctor visits or scans when possible.

Help with daily chores so she can rest.

Offer reassurance during moments of anxiety or doubt.

Avoid dismissing her symptoms or emotions — even if they seem minor to you.

Parents and in-laws:

Share wisdom, but avoid unsolicited advice or comparisons to others’ experiences.

Respect her choices in food, rest, and delivery preferences.

Provide practical help—like cooking, babysitting older kids, or accompanying her to appointments.

Friends:

Offer emotional companionship—whether it's a phone call, a short walk, or just a listening ear.

Respect her evolving lifestyle and energy levels.

Plan small gestures—a note, a book, or a simple “thinking of you” message can make a big difference.

The power of support circles

According to Dr Meghna D Sarviya, many women benefit immensely from being part of asupport circle — a group of expectant mothers, either in person or online, where they can share experiences and learn together.

These groups can:

Reduce feelings of isolation

Encourage knowledge-sharing

Create lifelong friendships

Empower women to ask better questions during doctor visits

Offer validation—“You’re not alone in feeling this way”

Dr Meghna D Sarviya explained, “Hospitals and maternity clinics often run prenatal classes or mom-to-be clubs, which serve as both educational and emotional lifelines. In a country as diverse as India, emotional support is also influenced by cultural beliefs and traditional practices.”

Get ready for regular medical tests, doctor’s consultations and quality care for the expectant mother. If the pregnancy has any complications, then expenses can multiply drastically.(Shutterstock image)

She elaborated, “While many of these traditions offer comfort and structure, some can add to a woman’s stress—especially if she’s pressured to follow rituals or norms that don’t align with her comfort. Families must learn to balance tradition with empathy—the emotional well-being of the mother should take precedence over rigid expectations.”

Digital and professional resources

In today’s world, emotional support isn’t limited to family or friends. Dr Meghna D Sarviya highlighted that some additional resources include:

Pregnancy support apps : Many offer guided meditations, mental health check-ins, and journaling tools.

: Many offer guided meditations, mental health check-ins, and journaling tools. Online counseling : Mental health professionals are increasingly accessible through virtual platforms.

: Mental health professionals are increasingly accessible through virtual platforms. Helplines: NGOs and government services offer free helplines for maternal mental health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.