Nutritionist shares 5 easy meal ideas to help build stronger immunity in kids: Spinach soup, beetroot rice and more

Childhood is a fun but sometimes tough time. Kids explore, laugh, and, unfortunately, catch colds or coughs from time to time. It's normal for young children to get eight to ten colds each year, especially before they turn two. This happens because their immune systems are still growing and learning to fight off germs and illnesses. While this may sound concerning, it is a natural part of their development. As parents, your goal should be to help children grow strong and healthy. One of the best ways to do this is by providing good nutrition. No pill or quick fix can replace the critical nutrients found in everyday foods. A balanced diet that includes vitamins, minerals, protein, and antioxidants helps kids build the strength to fight off illnesses. What foods can help boost a child's immunity? What is the best meal to boost the immune system? (Adobe Stock)

5 easy recipes for stronger immunity in kids

Bipasa Giri, Health Educator and Nutritionist, shares five simple and healthy meals that can help strengthen your immune system.

Spinach soup

Spinach is very nutritious. It is high in vitamin C, beta-carotene, iron, and antioxidants. These nutrients help the body fight infections and maintain its health.

Recipe idea

Ingredients: 1 cup spinach leaves, garlic, onion, whole wheat flour, warm milk, salt, and pepper.

Instructions:

1. Wash and boil the spinach leaves until tender.

2. Blend the cooked spinach into a smooth puree.

3. In a separate pot, sauté chopped garlic and onion until golden.

4. Add a little whole wheat flour to create a light roux, then pour in the warm milk.

5. Stir in the spinach puree, season with salt and pepper, and let it simmer for a few minutes.

6. Serve hot.

Chickpeas salad

Chickpeas, also known as Kabuli chana, are beneficial for your health due to their high protein, zinc, and fibre content. Protein helps build white blood cells, which defend your body against infections.

Recipe idea

Ingredients: 1 cup chickpeas, onion, cucumber, tomato, boiled potato, lemon juice, mild spices.

Instructions:

1. Soak the chickpeas overnight and then pressure cook until soft.

2. In a large bowl, toss the soft chickpeas with diced onion, cucumber, tomato, and boiled potato.

3. Drizzle with lemon juice and sprinkle with a dash of mild spices.

4. Serve chilled or at room temperature.

Vegan lentil pancakes (moong dal chilla)

Moong dal (lentil) is easy to digest and is high in protein. It helps protect kids from getting colds often. You can enjoy this dish for breakfast or lunch because it is versatile.

Recipe idea

Ingredients: 1 cup moong dal, ginger, green chilli, salt, and oil.

Instructions:

1. Soak moong dal for a few hours, then drain.

2. Blend the dal with ginger, green chilli, and a pinch of salt.

3. Heat a non-stick pan and lightly grease it with oil.

4. Pour a ladleful of the batter onto the pan, spreading it into a circle.

5. Cook until both sides are crisp and golden.

6. Serve with yoghurt or chutney for added flavour.

Beetroot rice

Beets look great and are beneficial for your health. It is high in vitamin C, folate, iron, and manganese. These nutrients help boost your immune system and support cell repair.

Recipe idea

Ingredients: 1 cup rice, one grated beetroot, onion, garlic, tomato, whole spices, and oil.

Instructions:

1. Heat oil in a pan and sauté whole spices (like bay leaf and cloves) along with chopped onion, garlic, and tomato until soft.

2. Add the grated beetroot and stir for a few minutes.

3. Incorporate the washed rice and adequate water.

4. Cook until the rice is tender and all the water has been absorbed.

5. Fluff with a fork and serve warm.

Fenugreek with gram flour

Methi (fenugreek) leaves are high in iron, fibre, and plant-based protein. When you cook them with besan (gram flour), the dish becomes more nutritious.

Recipe idea

Ingredients: Fresh methi leaves, besan, mild spices, and oil.

Instructions:

1. Chop the methi leaves and cook them in a pan with a bit of oil and spices until wilted.

2. Gradually add besan, stirring well to mix.

3. Cook until the besan is well integrated and cooked through.

4. Serve with chapati or rice.

The success of these recipes comes from their balanced nutrition. Spinach, chana, moong dal, beetroot, and methi support the body’s natural defence system. When you combine these with other healthy foods, such as yoghurt, fruits, seeds, and spices like turmeric, you create a well-rounded diet. This diet helps children stay vibrant and healthy.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any questions about a medical condition.)