Is your child falling sick often? Pediatrician recommends 3 strategies to improve your child's immunity

Are you worried your child is always coming down with something and frequently find yourself asking the pediatrician why they keep bringing illnesses from school or daycare? It is normal for children under 7 to fall sick frequently as their immune system is not fully developed yet, and still learning to fight off common infections. As children start attending preschool or other outdoor environments more often, they are exposed to different pathogens, and the most common illnesses include common cold, flu and stomach bugs. Good news is, frequent illnesses are indicative of a developing immune system that is getting exposed to new microbes and building defenses against viruses and bacteria it encounters. Does your child fall sick too often? Pediatrician shares 3 ways to improve your child's immunity. (Pexel)

Building a robust immune system depends on multiple factors like balanced diet, physical activity, adequate sleep, good hygiene and stress management. Areas with poor hygiene, crowded living conditions and limited access to healthcare can negatively impact a child’s immunity, making them more prone to catching bugs. Pediatrician Dr. Nihar Parekh offered guidance for concerned parents highlighting three key strategies to review in order to boost immunity.

Check vaccination schedule

Dr. Parekh advised parents to make sure their child’s vaccination schedule is up to date. Vaccination builds immunity from various diseases by introducing weakened or inactive strains of pathogens into the body’s immune system. This allows the body to build antibodies and immune memory to protect against future illness. Timing and proper schedule is very important when it comes to vaccination doses. Dr. Parekh mentions that missing important booster doses renders the previous shots invalid. Vaccination charts need to be checked regularly to make sure your child’s immunization is up to date.

Vitamin D course

The pediatrician dubbed vitamin D as a “magic vitamin” owing to its positive influence on building immunity. Besides building strong bones by absorbing and retaining calcium and phosphorus, and preventing rickets in children, vitamin D also supports immune system response and reduces the risk of mental health issues like depression, according to an article on healthychildren.org by Anthony Porto (MD, MPH, FAAP) and Sarah Abu-Alreesh (MD, FAAP). Dr. Parekh advises parents to keep track of vitamin D supplementation courses done in the recent past. “Vitamin D is a magic hormone, a magic vitamin, works brilliantly on immunity.”

Vitamin D supplementation becomes important because studies have found that diet and exposure to sunlight alone is not enough. healthychildren.org recommends daily supplement doses ranging from 400 IU for infants to 600 IU for older children and adolescents, but it is important to consult your pediatrician to determine the perfect dose based on your child’s needs.

Immunity boosters and preventive meds

Parents are advised to talk to pediatricians about recommended immunity boosters or preventive medication to curb frequent illnesses in children. Natural immunity boosters like vitamin C, vitamin D, and zinc found in fruits and vegetables, probiotics from yogurt, and healthy fats from avocadoes, fatty fish, and nuts can be included in your child’s diet. Allopathic supplements are also available over the counter, but should be used only when recommended by your pediatrician.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.