Is your baby having watery eyes? Common cold to conjunctivitis, know the causes

Eye diseases and allergies are rampant during the monsoon season. For kids, it can be very easy to contract such diseases. Watery eyes can be symptoms of more serious eye conditions. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Nidhi Jyoti Shetty, Consultant Ophthalmologist, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Bhandup, said, “When your baby experiences watery eyes, it can be concerning and often prompts parents to seek effective solutions promptly. Understanding the potential causes behind this symptom is essential for providing appropriate care and ensuring your baby's comfort and eye health.” Eye diseases and allergies are rampant during the monsoon season. (Unsplash)

Conjunctivitis (pink eye):

This common condition can be caused by viruses or bacteria. Symptoms include redness, swelling, and a sticky discharge that can cause crusting around the eyes. Treatment typically involves antibiotic eye drops or ointment prescribed by a pediatrician to clear the infection.

Common cold:

A viral infection like a cold can lead to watery eyes in babies. Treating the underlying cold symptoms can help alleviate the watery eyes as the cold resolves.

Narrow or blocked tear duct:

Babies often have underdeveloped tear ducts that may not fully open until several months after birth. If the tear duct is partially blocked, gentle massage between the eye and nose can help open it.

Nasal issues:

Conditions like nasal polyps, cysts, or tumors can obstruct the nasal passages, leading to excessive tearing and watery eyes. An ear, nose, and throat (ENT) specialist may be consulted to address these issues.

Exposure to allergens:

Allergies can cause watery eyes in infants, especially when exposed to common allergens like pollen, pet dander, or dust mites.

Environmental factors:

Irritants such as smoke or dust can cause temporary watery eyes. Ensuring a clean and smoke-free environment for the baby can help alleviate these symptoms.

“If your baby's watery eyes persist or are accompanied by other symptoms such as fever, irritability, or unusual eye discharge, it's important to consult a pediatrician promptly for a proper diagnosis and appropriate treatment plan,” Dr. Nidhi Jyoti Shetty added.