Is your child complaining of tummy trouble? Pediatrician shares 5 signs when it’s more than just stomach ache

Stomach aches are common in children and are often harmless. However, when the pain becomes persistent or severe, it's crucial for parents to recognise the warning signs and seek prompt medical attention. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ravi Malik, paediatrics, founder and medical director, Malik Radix Healthcare said, "Sometimes, stomach aches can signal something more serious. Knowing the difference between everyday tummy troubles and red-flag symptoms can help parents take the right action without unnecessary panic or delay."

The pediatrician further noted down the early warning signs that parents should be aware of:

1. Persistent or severe pain needs attention

A stomach ache that lasts for days, keeps returning, or wakes your child at night should not be ignored. If the pain is focused in one spot, rather than general discomfort, it could point to an underlying inflammatory or infective issue needing prompt medical care.

2. Know the red flags

Seek urgent help if the pain is paired with a high fever, repeated vomiting (especially if green or bloody), diarrhoea, blood in the stool, a swollen or stiff abdomen, weight loss, or a poor appetite, passing dark coloured urine, dysuria. These symptoms may suggest an organic issue — a medical condition affecting the stomach or intestines.

Stomach pain can be due to worm infestations.(Freepik)

3. It might be functional abdominal pain

Sometimes, children complain of vague stomach pain in whole of abdomen with no identifiable physical cause. If they remain active, have no fever or vomiting, and sleep comfortably through the night, the cause may be functional abdominal pain, often linked to stress, emotional needs, or conditions like IBS. It's not dangerous, but it still deserves understanding and support.

4. Acute vs chronic pain

Acute pain comes on suddenly and may be due to infections, appendicitis cholecystitis pancreatitis colitis or kidney stones. Chronic abdominal pain, which recurs over weeks or months, may be caused by food allergies, reflux, celiac disease, or inflammatory bowel conditions like ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease.

5. Consider worm infestations

In many children, especially in areas with poor sanitation, recurring stomach aches may be caused by worms. Regular deworming, as per your doctor's advice, can help. routine development should be given to children at least once in a year and were manifestation is endemic in your area twice in a year.

