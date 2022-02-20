Worm infection in kids: Causes, symptoms, preventive tips by doctors, treatment

According to the World Health Organization, intestinal worm infection or soil-transmitted helminth infections are transmitted by eggs present in human faeces, which in turn contaminate soil in areas where sanitation is poor. It is among the most common infections worldwide and affect the poorest and most deprived communities where India contributes nearly 70% cases in South East Asia and 26% to total cases in the world.

This leaves us with a huge responsibility to decreases the overall infestation in the world. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Archana Bashir Khan, Pediatric Consultant (Special interest Paediatric Rheumatology) at Masina Hospital in Mumbai along with Dr Rahul Verma, Director of Paediatrics at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Dr Fazal Nabi, Consultant Paediatrician at Global Hospital in Mumbai's Parel, spilled the beans on its causes, symptoms and preventive measures.

Common types of intestinal worms include:

1. Flatworms, which include tapeworms and flukes

2. Roundworms, which cause ascariasis, pinworm and hookworm infections

Causes:

1. Contaminated soil and unwashed plants grown in them

2. Introduction of eggs of these worms, which happens due to ingestion of contaminated water or food or sometimes due to putting dirty fingers into the mouth which most of the children do

3. Poor hygiene

4. Through feco-oral and penetration-via-skin route

Symptoms:

1. The haemoglobin level may decrease

2. In the long term, reduced cognitive abilities, intellectual capacity and lower work productivity may cause more serious outcomes.

3. There may be surgical emergencies in moderate to heavy overload of worms such as intestinal obstruction or allergic lung disease.

4. There may be growth faltering and nutritional deficiencies too

5. Abdominal pain or tenderness or weird stomach aches

6. Perianal itching

7. Anaemia

8. Diarrhea

9. Fatigue

10. Unexplained weight loss

11. Some may have intestinal worms for years without experiencing any symptoms

12. Usually most of the worm infestations are asymptomatic, sometimes some worms like - hook worms may cause perianal itching i.e. itching around the bottom.

There is a common myth that sugar intake increases. If you have worm infestation that is not true.

It is possible for the infection to reoccur because the deworming medicine that is given is for killing the worms present in the body. Reintroduction of eggs/cysts could take place because of repeated contamination of poor quality water and/or food.

Worm infestation leads to nutritional deficiencies such as iron deficiency and anaemia. Anaemia not only causes stunted and poor growth in a child but also affects brain development. Hence it's important that we maintain iron supplementation and prevent iron loss through worm infestation.

Prevention:

1. Maintain good hygiene. Regularly wash your hands with soap and hot water before and after using the toilet and before preparing or eating foods or even on a regular basis

2. Wash, peel, or cook all raw fruits and vegetables

3. Wash or reheat any food that falls on the floor

4. Thoroughly cook meat to temperatures of at least 145°F (62.8°C) for whole cuts of meat and 160°F (71°C) for ground meat and poultry

5. Cook fruits and vegetables with boiled or purified water before eating

6. Avoid contact with soil that may be contaminated with human faeces

7. Drinking or ingesting pure i.e. purified water will also prevent worm ingestion and lastly contaminated food needs can be prevented from being ingested to prevent worm infestation.

Treatment:

Diagnostic modality for evaluation of worm infestation is direct stool microscopy for egg and species identification. Most of the worm infestations are treated at home by giving what we call deworming agents like Albendazole, Mebendazol, Nitasoxdizine. Most of these, for example, Albendazole is a single dose which needs to be consumed by the children. The other two need to be given twice a day for 3 days.

Very rarely a child needs to be admitted to the hospital for the treatment. This usually happens when the worm has gone and obstructed any system in the body for example in the case of intestinal worms or the common bailda, this does happen sometimes and needs further intervention which can only be done in the hospital.

Control of STH infections is maintaining water quality, good sanitation and hygiene and regular individualized deworming with Albendazole or Mebendazole. Mass drug administration on community basis is a crucial drive towards eradication of this problem.

In recent years, India has indulged in national deworming programme. It started as a pilot in 2015 in three states. The programme is now at a national level, working in 33 states to benefit children both in and out of school.

Approximately 300 million children are dewormed twice a year in February and August. This is the largest school-based deworming programme globally. It is also a responsibility of health care centres, hospitals and practitioners to support and follow the need of this movement today.