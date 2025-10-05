Gastroenterologist says ‘95% of people don’t get enough fibre’; shares tips to boost intake without skipping protein

In today’s busy lifestyle, most of us are so focused on hitting our protein goals that we often forget about the other crucial component of a healthy diet, fibre. From improving digestion and supporting gut health to regulating blood sugar and keeping cholesterol in check, fibre plays a vital role that can’t be overlooked. Yet, many struggle to include enough of it in their meals, especially without compromising on protein intake. Discover the best protein and fibre sources to support your digestive health. (Unsplash)

Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist, in his October 4 Instagram post, explains how you can maximise fibre intake while still meeting your protein needs, sharing practical tips and easy swaps that make healthy eating simple and sustainable. (Also read: Fortis gastroenterologist says include ‘jowar, bajra and ragi rotis’ in your diet; shares their amazing health benefits )

“Shockingly, 95% of people don’t get enough fibre in their diet,” says Dr Joseph. Ideally, you should aim for 30 to 35 grams of fibre a day. And the good news is, you don’t have to choose between protein and fibre, many foods actually give you a healthy dose of both.”

Here are Dr Joseph’s top recommendations to help you boost fibre while keeping protein in the mix:

1. Legumes and pulses

Lentils, chickpeas, black beans, kidney beans, edamame, and split peas are excellent sources that pack both protein and fibre.

2. Seeds and nuts

Chia seeds, flaxseeds, hemp seeds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, almonds, walnuts, and peanuts are small but mighty additions to smoothies, salads, or snacks.

3. Whole grains

Quinoa, oats, barley, bulgur, buckwheat, farro, and sprouted grain bread not only provide complex carbs but also deliver fibre and protein in every serving.

4. Soy and plant-based proteins

Tofu, tempeh, and soy protein powder are versatile options that easily fit into meals while keeping fibre and protein levels high.

5. Vegetables

Don’t forget your greens; broccoli, Brussels sprouts, spinach, artichokes, and green peas are fibre-rich and contribute protein to your plate naturally.

