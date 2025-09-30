Study says introducing this fruit to your baby as one of the first solid foods will boost gut health and immunity

It's an exciting period for parents as they introduce solid foods to their babies. But did you know that this early stage of solid food can also help your baby develop a healthy gut and immune system? A study published in Frontiers in Nutrition on September 4 highlighted the value of a fruit when introduced as one of the first solid foods. The researchers named it blueberry. Introduce healthy foods to your baby during the solid food stage. (Picture credits: Freepik)

Blueberries support gut bacteria

The researchers, in an experiment, gave infants freeze-dried blueberry powder daily, which is around 2 ounces of fresh blueberries. This powder was either mixed into purees or breast milk. The results revealed that babies who consumed blueberry powder developed a much more diverse range of gut bacteria. It suggests that babies develop a healthier gut environment when they are given blueberries, which are rich in antioxidants. Their gut microbiota became far healthier.

This finding is significant as it shows that adding bacteria to infants' early diets may establish a healthier gut environment. The early solid food stage is a critical period of development, making it act as a base for future gut health.

Blueberries boost immunity

Besides gut health, blueberries also positively influence the immune system. The babies developed fewer allergy symptoms. The researchers looked at immune markers, which are signals in the body that depict how the immune system is working. So after consuming the babies, their bodies showed some changes, like lower inflammation, which in turn makes the body less likely to develop allergies.

So parents need to be mindful of which foods they introduce during the solid food stage, as it is a critical period of development for the babies. The food they eat can influence their gut and immune system, and even affect allergy risks later in life.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.