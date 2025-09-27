Navratri celebrations getting overwhelming? Therapist shares how parents can help kids manage festive overstimulation

Navratri and Durga Puja bring a wave of excitement across homes and communities, with nine days of devotion, music, lights, rituals, and endless celebrations. Yet, what makes the season so exhilarating can also make it overwhelming. From loud sounds and flashing lights to packed schedules and constant socialising, the festivities often become overstimulating for both children and adults, leaving many struggling to balance joy with calm. The constant sensory overload during festivals can be overwhelming for kids and adults alike.(Pexel)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mansi Poddar, a trauma-informed psychotherapist and mental health expert with over 15 years of experience, points out how overwhelming festive celebrations can sometimes be, and suggests ways to manage the overstimulation so that families can enjoy the season without feeling drained.

Festive overstimulation

The festive season is full of joy and excitement but sometimes, the sensory overstimulation might get all too overwhelming for kids and adults alike. According to Dr Poddar, “Lights, sounds, new routines, and social expectations may overwhelm a person's nervous system especially for a sensitive person or one who is neuro divergent.” She highlights that it might be stressful to manage and suggests healthy ways you can deal with it.

When your kids are acting up due to overstimulation, it is important to understand that it is not bad behaviour but signals from their nervous system to calm down.(Pexel)

How to manage overstimulation in kids?

Dr Poddar stresses that the first step to help your kids is to check in with your own mental state: “Your calm presence will help your child feel safe.” You can support your children’s mental wellbeing only when you’re in a balanced state yourself. When you have that in place, the therapist’s advice is to establish familiar patterns or predictable rhythms for your kids. “Your child may not be able to have the same routine as when they are in school, but there is no reason not to anchor them to something predictable, like meals, quiet-time, or their bed-time routine, for as long as you can,” she explains.

It is also important to identify the things that work for you and your family - you don’t have to participate in every event or attend every celebration. The therapist recommends, “You can help kids by verbally narrating their experiences; say things like, ‘I notice it's getting loud in here. Want to step outside for a break?’ Narrating concepts like this will help your child learn emotional literacy and self-awareness.”

Dr Poddar also suggests some calming strategies that will help ground your kids: “Bring a calming toolkit. Pack snacks, headphones, or a favourite toy to soothe your child during transitions. Encourage a quiet-time break, preferably without screens after gatherings or activities.”

How to manage your own overstimulation?

Taking breaks not only benefits your kids but also gives you much-needed calm too, which can be deeply soothing. Dr Poddar points out, “It’s important to remind yourself that overstimulation does not equal bad behaviour. Those reactions are simply indicating to their (the kids’) nervous system that they need to settle down.” While taking care of your children’s needs is a duty, it is also important to extend the same kindness and compassion to yourself. The therapist emphasises, “If you find that you are overwhelmed, do not hesitate to check in on yourself by taking a pause to breathe or ask yourself ‘What do I need right now?’ Modeling self-care will help teach your child resilience in the face of overwhelm more than any holiday tradition ever could.”

