Navratri 2025 Day 5: Maa Skandamata to be worshipped tomorrow; know colour, puja rituals, shubh muhurat

Navratri 2025 Day 5: The auspicious Hindu festival of Navratri began on September 22 and will conclude on October 2 with Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra. Navratri 2025 Day 5: Goddess Parvati came to be known as Maa Skandamata when she became Lord Skanda's mother. (Freepik)

On September 26, devotees will observe the fifth day of the nine-day festival. It is dedicated to the worship of Maa Skandamata. If you and your loved ones are observing Panchami, then here’s everything you need to learn about the auspicious timings, rituals, puja vidhi, the colour to wear on this day, significance, and more.

Navratri 2025 Day 5: Who is Maa Skandamata? Significance of worshipping

Goddess Parvati came to be known as Maa Skandamata when she became Lord Skanda's mother, who is also known as Lord Kartikeya or Lord Murugan. It is believed that she governs the planet Budha, and it is believed that those who worship her also get the benefit of worshipping Lord Kartikeya.

On the fifth day of Navratri, devotees should wake up early during Brahma Muhurta, wear new clothes in green shade, and worship Maa Skandamata. (Photos: X, Wikipedia)

According to the Hindu beliefs, Goddess Skandamata mounts the ferocious lion, sits on a lotus flower, carries baby Murugan in her lap, and is depicted with four hands. She carries lotus flowers in her upper two hands and keeps her right hand in Abhaya Mudra. She represents maternal love, care, and nurturing. Those who seek her blessings will be rewarded with wisdom, guidance, and clarity in decision-making, especially in challenging situations.

Navratri 2025 Day 5 shubh muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, here are the auspicious timings you need to keep in mind:

Panchami Tithi Begins - 9:33 AM on September 26, 2025

Panchami Tithi Ends - 12:03 PM on September 27, 2025

Chaturthi tithi will last till 9:32 AM

Brahma Muhurta - 4:36 AM to 5:24 AM

Abhijit - 11:48 AM to 12:36 PM

Vijaya Muhurta - 2:12 PM to 3:00 PM

Navratri 2025 Day 5: Colour of the day

The colour for the fifth day of Navratri is green. It symbolises nature, new beginnings in life, and evokes a sense of growth, fertility, peace and serenity. By wearing green on this day, you will attract tranquillity in your life.

Navratri 2025 Day 5 puja rituals, samagri, bhog

On the fifth day of Navratri, devotees should wake up early during Brahma Muhurta, wear new clothes in green shade, and worship Maa Skandamata. One should also prepare the samagri for puja rituals and light a diya in the place of worship or at the temple. Additionally, offer a garland to the Goddess. Her favourite are red-coloured flowers.

As for bhog, devotees should offer bananas to the goddess. One can also offer banana pudding and banana sweets, as it is believed to please her. Additionally, fruits, sweets, sugar candy, and pudding can be offered to her. Meanwhile, for samagri, prepare red flowers, akshat, batasha, paan, betel nut, clove, incense, and bananas.

Navratri 2025 Day 5 mantra, stuti and more

Prarthana

Simhasanagata Nityam Padmanchita Karadvaya।

Shubhadastu Sada Devi Skandamata Yashasvini॥

Stuti

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Skandamata Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

Dhyanam

Vande Vanchhita Kamarthe Chandrardhakritashekharam।

Simharudha Chaturbhuja Skandamata Yashasvinim॥

Dhawalavarna Vishuddha Chakrasthitom Panchama Durga Trinetram।

Abhaya Padma Yugma Karam Dakshina Uru Putradharam Bhajem॥

Patambara Paridhanam Mriduhasya Nanalankara Bhushitam।

Manjira, Hara, Keyura, Kinkini, Ratnakundala Dharinim॥

Praphulla Vandana Pallavadharam Kanta Kapolam Pina Payodharam।

Kamaniyam Lavanyam Charu Triwali Nitambanim॥