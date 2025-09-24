Navratri 2025 day 4: Who is Maa Kushmanda? Know shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, samagri, aarti and auspicious colour to wear

Navratri 2025 day 4: The nine-day festival of Navratri began on September 22 and will end October 2 with Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra. The fourth day of Shardiya Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Kushmanda, with devotees worshipping this form of Durga and seeking her blessings. Check out the auspicious timings, rituals, puja procedure, and the colour to wear on this special day. (Also read: Happy Navratri 2025: 100+ wishes, images, greetings, WhatsApp status to share with loved ones on Shardiya Navratri ) Navratri 2025 day 4: On the fourth day of Navratri, devotees honor Goddess Kushmanda by wearing yellow and performing puja rituals.

Who is Maa Kushmanda? Navratri 2025 day 4 significance

The fourth day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Kushmanda, her name combines ‘Ku’ (small), ‘Ushma’ (energetic), and ‘Anda’ (egg). She rides a lioness and has eight hands, holding a lotus, kamandal, bow and arrow in her right hand, and amrit kalash, japa mala, gada, and chakra in her left. Known as Ashtabhuja Devi, Maa Kushmanda governs the Anahata, or Heart Chakra. On this auspicious day, devotees experiencing anxiety, depression, fear, or past regrets are encouraged to pray to her and perform puja.

Navratri 2025 day 4 shubh muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for performing Ashwina Ghatasthapana are as follows:

Brahma muhurat- 04:33 AM to 05:21 AM

Abhijit muhurat- 11:47 AM to 12:35 PM

Vijaya muhurta- 02:12 PM to 03:00 PM

The fourth day of Navratri, dedicated to Goddess Kushmanda, emphasizes wearing yellow for joy and positivity.

Navratri 2025 day 4 colour

The auspicious colour for the fourth day of Navratri is yellow. Wearing yellow on Thursday brings a sense of joy, positivity, and optimism throughout the day. This warm, vibrant hue is believed to keep the wearer cheerful and uplifted, perfectly complementing the festive spirit of Navratri.

Navratri 2024 Day 4: Puja vidhi, samagri and bhog

On the fourth day of Shardiya Navratri, rise early during Brahma Muhurta, take a bath, and dress in yellow clothes before worshipping Maa Kushmanda. Prepare puja samagri, including vermillion, sacred thread, sandalwood paste, and rice. Light a diya with desi ghee and offer vermillion and a garland to the Goddess.

Present five varieties of seasonal fruits, including meetha paan, supari, laung, and elaichi, and offer Malpua as bhog to seek blessings for financial stability and prosperity. Recite the Durga Chalisa, Durga Saptashti Path, and other mantras devoted to the Goddess. Conclude with aarti and offer bhog prasad. Before breaking your fast in the evening, perform aarti again and break the fast with a sattvik meal.

Navratri 2024 Day 4 prathana, puja mantra and stuti

Prarthana- Surasampurna Kalasham Rudhiraplutameva Cha।

Dadhana Hastapadmabhyam Kushmanda Shubhadastu Me॥

Puja Mantra- Om Devi Kushmandayai Namah॥

Stuti- Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Kushmanda Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥