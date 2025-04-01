Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 3: All about Maa Kushmanda, colour of the day, puja vidhi, colour of the day, significance

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 3: The auspicious festival of Chaitra Navratri began on March 30 and will conclude on April 7. Each day of the Hindu festival is dedicated to the worship of Maa Durga and her nine incarnations - namely Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmcharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandmata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri. Per Drik Panchang, this year, the third day of the festival is dedicated to the worship of Maa Kushmanda. Day 4 of Navratri this year, dated October 6, is dedicated to Mata Kushmanda(Photos: X)

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 3: Who is Maa Kushmanda? What is significance of worshipping her

Per Drik Panchang, after taking the form of Maa Siddhidatri, Goddess Parvati started living inside the centre of the Sun so that He could liberate energy for the universe. Ever since then, she came to be known as Maa Kushmanda. She is the Goddess who has the power and capability to live inside the Sun. The glow and radiance of her body are as luminous as that of the Sun.

Maa Kushmanda's name is made up of three words - Ku, meaning little; Ushma, meaning warmth; and Anda, signifying a cosmic egg. Hindu mythology says a flicker of Maa Kushmanda's smile created the entire universe. She is also known as Ashtabhuja Devi because of her eight hands.

She rides a lion and carries a Kamandal, Dhanush, Bada, and Kamal in her right hands, while her left holds an Amrit Kalash, Jap Mala, Gada, and Chakra. Worshipped with red flowers, she blesses devotees with wealth, health, and strength.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 3: Shubh muhurat

Chaturthi Tithi: 5:42 am, April 1 to 2:32 AM, April 2

Brahma Muhurta: 4:39 am to 5:25 am

Pratah Sandhya: 5:02 am to 6:11 am

Abhijit Muhurta: 12:00 pm to 12:50 pm

Vijaya Muhurta: 2:30 pm to 3:20 pm

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 3: Colour of the day

Each day of Chaitra Navratri has a special colour associated with it. Per Drik Panchang, the colour for the third day is red. Red symbolises passion and love and is also the most preferred colour of chunri or dupatta offered to the Goddess. This colour fills the person with vigour and vitality. Therefore, you should wear red colour clothes for Navratri celebrations.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 3: Puja vidhi and samagri

Devotees should wake up early in the morning and take a bath before performing the puja. Sprinkle gangajal on the place of worship. Since Goddess Kushmanda loves red colour, devotees should make the offerings in the same shade. Offering like red flowers, red chunri, and Shringaar samagri such as sindoor, kajal, bangles, bindi, toe ring, comb, mirror, and anklets should be offered. Devotees should also prepare a special bhog comprising of malpua, halwa and curd.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 3: Maa Kushmanda prathana and more

Shri Kushmanda mantra

ॐ देवी कूष्माण्डायै नमः॥

Om Devi Kushmandayai Namah॥

Shri Kushmanda prathana

सुरासम्पूर्ण कलशं रुधिराप्लुतमेव च।

दधाना हस्तपद्माभ्यां कूष्माण्डा शुभदास्तु मे॥

Surasampurna Kalasham Rudhiraplutameva Cha।

Dadhana Hastapadmabhyam Kushmanda Shubhadastu Me॥

Shri Kushmanda stuti

या देवी सर्वभूतेषु माँ कूष्माण्डा रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Kushmanda Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥