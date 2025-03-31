Chaitra Navratri 2025 Day 2: All about Maa Brahmacharini, significance, auspicious colour of the day, puja vidhi

Chaitra Navratri 2025 Day 2: Chaitra Navratri began on March 30. This year, the nine-day festival will conclude on April 7, with Ram Navami celebrations. During this period, Hindu devotees worship Goddess Durga and her nine forms - known as Navdurgas - Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri. They also worship Lord Ram on the last day and celebrate his birth. Chaitra Navratri 2025 Day 2: Hindu devotees worship Maa Brahmacharini on the second day of Chaitra Navratri. (Pinterest)

Also Read | Happy Chaitra Navratri 2025: 100+ Navratri wishes, images, status, greetings to share with family and friends

Chaitra Navratri 2025 Day 2: Who is Maa Brahmacharini? Significance of worshipping her

Per Drik Panchang, Goddess Brahmacharini governs Mangal, who is the provider of all fortunes. By worshipping her, devotees can attain virtues such as penance, renunciation, dispassion, and restraint.

Maa Brahmacharini was a great Sati and her unmarried form is worshipped by devotees. After the Kushmanda form, Goddess Parvati was born as Daksha Prajapati’s daughter and undertook intense penance to marry Lord Shiva. She meditated for 1,000 years and survived on fruits and flowers and another 100 years on leafy greens while sleeping on the floor.

Hindu mythology says that she survived for 3,000 years on Bilva leaves before eventually fasting completely, without food or water. She is depicted as walking barefoot, has two hands, and carries jap mala (praying beads) in the right hand and Kamandal in the left hand.

Chaitra Navratri 2025 Day 2: Colour of the day

Each day of Navratri has a colour associated with it. The auspicious colour for the second day is white, as per Drik Panchanh. It is believed that Maa Brahmacharini likes this colour. Therefore, you should offer the goddess white flowers, like jasmine, and wear white clothes. It symbolises purity and innocence.

Chaitra Navratri 2025 Day 2: Puja vidhi, samagri and bhog

On day 2, devotees should sprinkle Gangajal on Maa Brahmacharini and the place of worship inside your home. Offer jasmine flowers, rice, and sandalwood to Maa Brahmacharini in a kalash (metal pot). The deity is also given abhishek with milk, curd and honey. A special bhog of sugar is also prepared.

Chaitra Navratri 2025 Day 2: Mantra, prayers and more

Shri Brahmacharini Mantra

ॐ देवी ब्रह्मचारिण्यै नमः॥

Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah॥

Shri Brahmacharini Prarthana

दधाना कर पद्माभ्यामक्षमाला कमण्डलू।

देवी प्रसीदतु मयि ब्रह्मचारिण्यनुत्तमा॥

Dadhana Kara Padmabhyamakshamala Kamandalu।

Devi Prasidatu Mayi Brahmacharinyanuttama॥

Shri Brahmacharini Stuti

या देवी सर्वभूतेषु माँ ब्रह्मचारिणी रूपेण संस्थिता।

नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Brahmacharini Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥