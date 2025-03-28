Menu Explore
Chaitra Navratri 2025 calendar: Start and end date of Navratri, full list of 9 days of fasting and all you need to know

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Mar 29, 2025 07:34 AM IST

Chaitra Navratri 2025 calendar: Find out the start and end date of Chaitra Navratri and the full date list of the nine days of fasting. 

Chaitra Navratri 2025 calendar: The auspicious festival of Chaitra Navratri is celebrated for nine days, during which Hindu devotees worship Goddess Durga and her nine avatars - Navdurga. Meanwhile, on the last day, they celebrate Ram Navami. It marks the birth of Lord Rama. The festival falls annually on the first day of the month of Chaitra, marking the beginning of the Hindu lunar year.

Chaitra Navratri 2025 calendar: The festival of Chaitra Navratri begins on March 30 and ends on April 7.
Chaitra Navratri 2025 calendar: The festival of Chaitra Navratri begins on March 30 and ends on April 7.

Also Read | Chaitra Navratri 2025 fasting rules: Dos and don'ts to follow while observing auspicious fast during Hindu festival

Chaitra Navratri 2025 calendar: Start to end date

Per Drik Panchang, the auspicious Hindu festival of Chaitra Navratri will begin on March 30 and conclude on April 7. Check out the festival calendar below to know the exact dates of the nine days of Chaitra Navratri:

DaysFestivalDate
Navratri Day 1
Pratipada, Ghatasthapana and Maa Shailputri Puja
March 30
Navratri Day 2Dwitiya and Maa Brahmacharini PujaMarch 31
Navratri Day 3
Chaturthi, Maa Kushmanda Puja, and Vinayaka Chaturthi
April 1
Navratri Day 4
Panchami, Lakshmi Panchami, and Maa Skandamata Puja
April 2
Navratri Day 5
Shashthi and Maa Katyayani Puja
April 3
Navratri Day 6
Saptami and Maa Kalaratri Puja
April 4
Navratri Day 7
Durga Ashtami and Maa Mahagauri Puja
April 5
Navratri Day 8
Rama Navami
April 6
Navratri Day 9
Dashami, Navratri Parana
April 7

Chaitra Navratri 2025 calendar: Nine days of fasting

The nine incarnations of Maa Durga that are worshipped during Navratri are Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri. During the nine days of fasting, each day is dedicated to an avatar of Maa Durga, where devotees offer special prayers, observe fasts, pray to Maa Durga, offer her special food items prepared at home, and visit temples.

On the eighth day, devotees worship young girls as they are considered the incarnations of Goddess Durga in a young form. On the ninth day, Ram Navami is observed, where devotees commemorate Lord Rama's birthday by offering prayers at temples, singing songs, and fasting to ask for Lord Ram and Maa Durga's blessings.

