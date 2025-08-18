Search
Mon, Aug 18, 2025
Miscreants vandalise 15 autos in Panchkula’s Budhanpur village

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Published on: Aug 18, 2025 07:18 am IST

Armed miscreants damaged nearly 15 autos in a late-night vandalism spree in Budhanpur village on the intervening night between Saturday and Sunday. According to residents, the incident happened around 3 am, when some miscreants, wielding knives and sticks, smashed windows of autos parked near government school and even targeted an Anganwadi building in the village.

Wielding knives and sticks, the miscreants also threatened locals when confronted, said Eyewitnesses. (Sant Arora/HT)
Residents claimed that few CCTV cameras were also uprooted, including those outside houses.

Eyewitnesses alleged the attackers openly threatened locals with weapons when confronted. Some residents alleged that the village has become a hub for criminals. One of the residents said, “Incidents of vandalism and even sword attacks have become common, but police take no action.”

While locals accused the police of negligence, Sector-16 police post in-charge, sub-inspector Singh Raj said police had reached the spot on time and were investigating the matter. “We have received a common complaint and all accused will be arrested soon,” he added.

