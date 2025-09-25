Apollo gastroenterologist explains top 7 benefits of Navratri fasting for mind and body

Navratri fasting is a nine-day spiritual fast during which devotees abstain from certain foods, like onion and garlic, and follow a strict diet. They eat fruits and nuts as well as specific snacks and foods made with sabudana (tapioca pearls), buckwheat (kuttu), water chestnut flour (singhara), and amaranth (rajgira). Also read | Navratri 2025 fasting: What to eat and avoid, important dos and don’ts to follow during the 9 day festival Navratri fasting: Giving the digestive system a break can improve gut health, reduce bloating, and prevent acidity. (Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sudeep Khanna, senior consultant, gastroenterology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, said Navratri is not just a time of devotion and celebration, but also an opportunity to reset the body and mind through fasting.

“Traditionally observed over nine days, fasting during Navratri goes beyond spiritual practice; it can bring several health benefits when followed mindfully. Instead of being about deprivation, healthy fasting is about giving the body a break from heavy foods and focusing on lighter, cleaner meals that promote detoxification and rejuvenation,” he said.

To reap the benefits of Navratri fasting, it's essential to focus on nutrient-dense foods, stay hydrated, and listen to your body's needs during fasting. According to Dr Khanna, here are some potential benefits of healthy Navratri fasting:

1. Natural detoxification

During Navratri, people usually avoid processed foods, grains like wheat and rice, and instead consume fresh fruits, vegetables, and alternative flours such as buckwheat (kuttu), water chestnut (singhara), and amaranth (rajgira). “This shift helps reduce toxin buildup in the body. Fresh fruits and vegetables are rich in antioxidants, which help the body flush out impurities and rejuvenate cells,” Dr Khanna said.

2. Improved digestion

Heavy, oily, and spicy foods often burden the digestive system. According to Dr Khanna, fasting gives the stomach and intestines a much-needed rest, allowing them to function more efficiently. “The high fibre intake from fruits and vegetables aids bowel regularity and improves gut health. Light meals eaten at regular intervals also prevent acidity and bloating, which are common with overeating,” he said.

3. Boost in energy and immunity

Dr Khanna said, “While many people assume fasting drains energy, healthy Navratri fasting can actually improve stamina. Foods like sabudana (sago), sweet potatoes, and fruits provide sustained energy release, keeping you active throughout the day. Nuts and seeds like almonds, walnuts, and pumpkin seeds provide healthy fats and proteins, supporting immunity and strength.”

Lighter, nutrient-rich meals help regulate calorie intake, while reducing processed and fried foods limits excess fat storage.(Unsplash)

4. Weight management

According to Dr Khanna, when done correctly, fasting helps in managing weight. “Since meals are lighter and more nutrient-dense, calorie intake is naturally regulated. The reduction in processed and fried foods prevents excess fat storage. Moreover, eating smaller, balanced meals improves metabolism, which aids in maintaining a healthy weight,” he said.

5. Balanced blood sugar levels

He added, “The complex carbohydrates from fasting-friendly foods like amaranth or kuttu flour provide steady energy without spiking blood sugar levels. Pairing these with protein sources such as yoghurt, paneer, or nuts ensures a balanced meal. This combination helps stabilise blood sugar, making fasting safer and more effective, even for those mindful of glucose fluctuations.”

6. Mental clarity and emotional balance

Fasting is not just about the body; it impacts the mind, too. Dr Khanna explained: “Reducing rich and processed foods helps lower sluggishness and mental fog. Many people experience greater mental clarity, calmness, and improved concentration during fasting. Combined with prayer and meditation, Navratri fasting can bring emotional balance, reduce stress, and promote positivity.”

7. Cultivating mindful eating habits

"Navratri fasting encourages discipline and mindful food choices. Since certain foods are restricted, individuals become more aware of what they are consuming. This mindfulness can carry forward even after the festival, leading to healthier, long-term eating patterns," Dr Khanna said.

He concluded, “Navratri fasting, when practiced in a healthy and balanced manner, is not just a spiritual ritual but a holistic wellness practice. It cleanses the body, enhances energy, supports mental clarity, and fosters discipline in lifestyle. By focusing on fresh, light, and nutritious foods, one can reap the benefits of both devotion and health during these nine auspicious days.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.