Navratri 2023 special kuttu recipes: Healthy and delicious buckwheat recipes to enjoy

Kuttu ka atta or buckwheat flour is a vrat-friendly flour and is widely consumed during Navratri fasting in a variety of ways from fritters to puris, parathas, cheelas, dosas to cutlets. Kuttu or buckwheat is a storehouse of nutrients especially iron, calcium, potassium and fibre. It's just the right food to keep those blood sugar levels in control and energise you by supplying vital nutrients. Kuttu is also helpful in regulating blood pressure and taking care of your heart. You can make buckwheat recipes even healthier by using less oil and salt; all you have to do is to be a little more mindful. (Also read: Chaitra Navratri 2023: 4 delicious vrat-friendly sabudana recipes that are easy to make) Kuttu ka atta also known as buckwheat flour is extracted from a fruit seed of Fagopyrum esculentum plant.

"Kuttu ka atta also known as buckwheat flour is extracted from a fruit seed of Fagopyrum esculentum plant. It’s a gluten-free grain and excellent source of iron, calcium and potassium. Since it is packed with fibre, hence it is a gut-friendly atta. It is suitable for people having diabetes as it helps to maintain healthy insulin levels," says Jagriti Barar, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Malad, Mumbai.

Let us see some interesting recipes which are ideal for Navratri fasting:

1. Kuttu tart with apple and cinnamon sauce

(Recipe by Jagriti Barar, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Malad, Mumbai)

Ingredients:

• 4 peeled apples

• ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

• 2 tbsp white sugar

• 1 cup water

• ½ tsp salt (use Sendha namak)

• 2 cups kuttu flour

• 3 tbsp ghee

• ½ cup Roasted peanuts powder

.Method:

Kuttu tart

- In a bowl add 2 cup of kuttu atta, 3 tbsp ghee and ½ tsp salt.

- Try to knead the dough first with kuttu and fat (ghee). Then add ½ cup water to adjust the consistency. To check whether the consistency is right, try to form small laddoo.

- Make small balls and flatten them.

- Using a tart mold, form the shape of tart.

- Then in a silver pan, keep the tart molds and cook it on low flame for 15-20 minutes.

For apple sauce

- Boil the apples with the ½ cup water. Add the cinnamon, sugar and a pinch of salt.

- Start with half the sugar at this point and add more to taste later.

- Bring to a boil on high heat, then lower the temperature. Cover the pot, and maintain a low simmer for 15 to 20 minutes, until the apples are completely tender and cooked through.

- Place the apple sauce on the tart, garnish with roasted peanuts.

2. Navratra Jeera Cookies

(Recipe by Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Executive Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa)

Ingredients

Butter (unsalted) - 425 gms

Sugar - 230 gms

Kuttu Atta - 550 gms

Salt (sendha) - 5 gms

Cumin seeds - 5 gms

Method

- Mix cream butter and sugar together till light and fluffy.

- Sieve Kuttu flour and mix salt.

- Lightly roast cumin seeds and add salt to the flour and mix.

- Fold flour mix into creamed butter gradually. Let it stand between 1-4 degree C for 60 minutes.

- Preheat oven to 180 degree centigrade. Roll cookie mix and cut into desired shape.

- Bake at 180 degree centigrade for 15-20 mins. Enjoy them during your navratras!

3. Kuttu and mango porridge

(Recipe by Jagriti Barar, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Malad, Mumbai)

Ingredients:

• Kuttu ka dalia, soaked overnight - 1 cup

• Mix Dry Nuts - 2 tsp

• Mix Seeds - 1 tsp

• Milk - 2 cups

• 1 cup Mango (Ripe)

• 3 Dates

Method:

- Wash and soak kuttu daliya overnight.

- To begin making the Mango kuttu Porridge recipe, peel the mango and de-seed the Dates.

- Then in a blender add mango and dates, to make smooth paste.

- Chop the nuts and dry roast them.

- Take a pan add milk and kuttu daliya. Cook for 2-3 minutes

- Add dates and mangoes paste. Remove it from pan and let it cool for a while. Refrigerate it for 1-2 hours so that it sets well.

- Garnish the porridge with chopped Mango and roasted nuts and seeds.

4. Kuttu Pineapple Cookies

(Recipe by Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Executive Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa)

Ingredients

Butter (unsalted) - 425 gms

Sugar - 230 gms

Kuttu Atta - 550 gms

Cuandied pineapple (chopped) - 100 gms

Method:

- Mix cream butter and sugar together till light and fluffy.

- Sieve Kuttu flour.

- Fold flour into creamed butter gradually, add chopped pineapple. Let it stand at 1-4 degree centigrade for 60 minutes

- Preheat oven to 180 degree centigrade. Roll cookie mix and cut into desired shape.

- Bake at 180 degree centigrade for 15-20 mins. Enjoy!

5. Kuttu atta Pakoda (Non-fried)

(Recipe by Jagriti Barar, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Malad, Mumbai)

Ingredients

• Kuttu atta – 2 cups

• 2 finely chopped potatoes

• ½ tsp red chilli powder

• 2 chopped green chillies

• ½ tsp coriander powder

• Salt (use Sendha namak) to taste

• 2 tbsp oil

• Water – 1 cup

Method

- Take bowl add 2 cups of kuttu atta, finely chopped potatoes, green chilies and coriander.

- Add all the mentioned spices and salt to taste.

- Then add water to adjust the consistency. The batter should be of flowy consistency.

- Take an appam stand grease it with oil and start pouring the batter into the stand.

- Cook it for 5 minutes on each side. Flip frequently until the texture is crispy.

- Serve hot with tamarind and mint chutney.

6. Kuttu atta paneer masala dosa

(Recipe by Jagriti Barar, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Malad, Mumbai)

Ingredients

• Kuttu atta – 2 cups

• Curd – ½ cup

• Sama k chawal – 2 cups

• 2 boiled potatoes

• ½ tsp red chilli powder

• 2 chopped green chillies

• ½ tsp turmeric powder

• ½ tsp coriander powder

• ½ tsp mustard seeds

• Salt (use sendha namak) to taste

• 2 tbsp oil

For Making the potato Paneer filling:

1. Heat 1.5 tbsp oil in a pan and add mustard seeds to it, as soon as they crackle, add turmeric, salt and potatoes.

2. Stir potatoes to mix with turmeric, red chili powder, fresh green chilies, coriander powder and mustard seeds.

3. Cook for 2-3 minutes over medium heat till potatoes are nicely cooked and browned. Turn off the heat, then addgrated paneer and chopped coriander. Mix well so that everything binds together.

For making dosa:

- Soak the samak chawal for 1-2 hours.

- Using a hand blender, grind kuttu and samak chawal together.

- Add yogurt, water, salt and kuttu atta and sama chawal to form a smooth batter. Batter should have slightly thick consistency. Keep aside.

- Heat a ½ tsp of oil in a large non-stick pan for about a minute.

- Pour about 2 ladles of batter and form the shape of dosa.

- Cook for about 2 minutes on low flames.

- Lightly flip the dosa to another side and cook for another 2 minutes.

- Once cooked properly, place the potato and paneer filling in the center and fold the dosa.

- Serve Hot.

7. Banana ke pakode

(Recipe by Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Executive Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa)

Ingredients

Kuttu atta (buckwheat flour) - 150 gms

Potato (boiled & mashed) - 50 gms

Banana green (boiled) - 01 pc

Sabudana pearls (soaked) - 50 gms

Cumin seeds (roasted and powdered) - 1 tbs

Lahori namak (sendha) - to taste

Dry mango powder - 1 tbsp

Coriander powder - 1 tbsp

Chilli powder - ½ tbsp

Chopped green chilli - to garnish

Chopped coriander - to garnish

Roasted ground peanut - 01 tbsp

Method:

- Take a bowl and put mashed potato, kuttu atta, sabudana pearls and green banana.

- Mix well together without water as sabudana and potato have enough moisture.

- Add sendha namak and spices and refrigerate the mixture for 10 minutes.

- Grease your hand and give a round tikki like shape and shallow fry in ghee or clarified butter.

- Serve hot with navratra green or saunth chutney