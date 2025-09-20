Navratri 2025 day wise meal plan for delicious and healthy Navratri fasting during 9 day festival of Shardiya Navratri

Shardiya Navratri 2025 is almost here. Navratri is a time for spiritual reflection and fasting, but it doesn't have to mean sacrificing flavour and nutrition. With some planning, celebrity dietician Simrat Kathuria says you can enjoy nutritious and delicious meals that fit within fasting guidelines. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, she says, “Navratri is more than just a fast; it is more of a conscious practice in nourishing food and caring for oneself.” Also read | Navratri 2025: Fasting rules to follow Sabudana khichdi is a popular Indian dish made from tapioca pearls (sabudana) and is often consumed during Navratri fasting periods. It's a nutritious and filling option.

She adds: “By following a five-day prepped meal plan, you may uphold tradition while feeding your body and mind. Tasty and well-balanced dishes that occur in half the time make sure you breathe healthy energy into these days and stay connected with the spirit of the festival. Fasting will never be a sign of weakness or deprivation. When you prepare meals properly, it becomes a festival of clean nutrition and happy simplicity.”

Navratri 2025: What foods to eat and what to avoid?

What can go into your plate during fasting hours? Simrat shares that the foods to be avoided the most during Navratri fasting are wheat and rice grains, onions and garlic, and processed foods.

According to her, here are some substitutes that you can have guilt-free:

⦿ Sabudana (Tapioca pearls) — one of the most popular fasting ingredients that is high in carbs and light on the stomach.

⦿ Singhara (Water chestnut) flour — to make puris, pancakes, or khichdi.

⦿ Kuttu (Buckwheat) — high in protein and fibre, excellent to prepare parathas or pancakes.

⦿ Fruits and nuts — bananas, apples, dates, almonds, and walnuts.

⦿ Vegetables — pumpkin, potatoes, sweet potatoes, bottle gourd, and cucumber.

⦿ Dairy — Milk, buttermilk, and yoghurt.

Simrat also shares her 5-day meal plan with HT Lifestyle:

Day 1: Sabudana khichdi and mixed fruit bowl

⦿ Sabudana khichdi: Sabudanas soaked and then sautéed along with peanuts, green chillies, and fresh coriander. It is a healthy-fat and rich-carb food that provides you with energy to continue without feeling too full.

⦿ Fruit Bowl: Eat a few in-season fruits, like papaya, apple, and banana, for fibre, vitamins, and natural sugar, which will keep you going all day long.

Day 2: Samak rice upma and curd

⦿ Samak rice upma: Boil samak rice together with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and vegetables in season, such as carrots and beans. They are complex carbohydrates and fibre sources.

⦿ Curd: Probiotic curd stimulates digestion and makes your stomach happy while fasting.

Day 3: Singhare ki poori and aloo tamatar sabzi

⦿ Singhare flour pooris: Fried lightly with very little oil, singhare flour provides gluten-free energy.

⦿ Aloo tamatar sabzi: A plain potato-tomato curry spiced mildly with cumin; comforting but not heavy.

Day 4 – Kuttu ki puri and pumpkin sabji

⦿ Kuttu (Buckwheat) flour pooris: High in fibre and necessary minerals, kuttu flour is ideal for fasting days.

⦿ Pumpkin sabzi: A mildly flavoured pumpkin dish contributes sweetness, fibre, and necessary vitamins.

Day 5: Lauki (Bottle gourd) chilla and buttermilk

⦿ Lauki chilla: Fibre and nutrient-rich pancakes prepared using grated bottle gourd and buckwheat flour, sparingly seasoned for taste.

⦿ Buttermilk or chaas: Its impacts include hydration, digestion assistance, and a cooling effect.

She also shares her top healthy Navratri fasting tips:

⦿ Stay hydrated: Drink loads of water, coconut water, or light buttermilk during the day.

⦿ Balance your plate: Carbohydrates, proteins, and good fat all must be in one meal so you are full and energetic.

⦿ Reduce oil and opt for natural spices: Use oil judiciously and depend on easy spices that have digestive properties.

⦿ Plan in advance: Prepare foods like samak upma and pumpkin sabzi in bulk so that you will not have to waste time on them during Navratri days.

⦿ Don't use packaged food: Eat nutrient-rich whole foods instead of chemical-rich packaged foods.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.