Is your dog acting strange? It could be dysregulated nervous system. Here are signs you shouldn't ignore

Has your dog been exhibiting strange or unusual behaviour lately? It could be a sign of a dysregulated nervous system, which affects how your pet responds to everyday stimuli. Understanding these symptoms and their underlying causes is crucial for addressing any potential issues. Here's a guide to help you recognise the signs of a nervous system imbalance in your dog and take the right steps to ensure their well-being.

"A dysregulated nervous system is defined as where the balance between the sympathetic ("fight or flight") and parasympathetic ("rest and digest") responses is disrupted, causing physiological and psychological symptoms," says Renee Rhoades, Dog Behaviorist. She further shared in her recent Instagram post some warning signs of a dysregulated nervous system in your dog.

Signs of dysregulated nervous system in dogs

1. Sensitivity: Heightened sensitivity to sensory stimuli (light, sound, touch) is the result of overactive neural pathways and an overwhelmed sensory processing system.

2. Chronic pain: Persistent signs of pain without a clear physical cause are linked to dysregulated pain signalling in the nervous system, often involving the brain's pain centres.

3. Hyperarousal: Difficulty relaxing or being unable to stay asleep can be due to the overactivation of the nervous system. Dogs can often be mislabeled as being high "energy" or "drive" and go undetected.

4. Gastro issues: Gastrointestinal problems can stem from a gut-brain axis imbalance, as the autonomic nervous system's dysregulation impacts digestion and other digestive processes.

5. Poor focus: An inability or difficulty in responding quickly or retaining information could be due to cortisol imbalances. Chronic stress can negatively affect cognitive functions.

Causes of dysregulated nervous system in dogs

1. Chronic stress: Prolonged exposure to stressors activates the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis, leading to elevated cortisol levels that disrupt nervous system balance.

2. Trauma: Physical, emotional, or psychological trauma can cause lasting changes in brain function and stress response systems.

3. Poor sleep: Inadequate or disrupted sleep affects the brain's ability to regulate stress and maintain cognitive function.

4. Nutritional deficiencies: Lack of essential nutrients, such as omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals, can impair neurotransmitter production and brain function.

5. Inflammation: Chronic inflammation, often from autoimmune conditions or poor diet, can affect brain function and neurotransmitter balance.

6. Genetics: Genetic predispositions can influence how an individual's nervous system responds to stress and regulates emotions.

7. Hormonal imbalances: Hormonal fluctuations, such as those in thyroid disorders or menopause, can impact nervous system regulation.

8. Environmental factors: Exposure to toxins, pollutants, and chronic noise can stress the nervous system.