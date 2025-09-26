Feeling lonely this Navratri? Therapist shares 6 tips to navigate through loneliness this festive season

The festive season is a time of joy, celebration, and the warmth of togetherness. However, it may not be a great time for everyone, especially those living far away or cut off from family and friends. Many people experience disappointment and despair during the holidays due to family conflicts, the death of a loved one, and other pressures, which exacerbates the all too prevalent feeling of seasonal loneliness - but rest assured, you are not alone. The festive season can be difficult for some people.(Pexel)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mansi Poddar - a trauma-informed psychotherapist and mental health expert with over 15 years of experience - stresses that the holiday season can be an exceptionally difficult time for some people, which is a completely normal human response to loneliness. She outlines six therapist-approved tips to help cope with festive loneliness, making the season a little easier for those who find it challenging to navigate through the holidays.

1. Acknowledge your emotions

According to Dr Poddar, “Festive loneliness is more prevalent than most people realise. Recognise your feelings rather than ignoring them. By giving your emotions a name, you can lessen their intensity and keep them from turning into self-blame.”

2. Practice mindfulness

According to the therapist, some research indicates that practising mindfulness might help reduce feelings of loneliness. Even if you are only using mindfulness apps and practicing it only for a period of time every day, it makes a difference.

3. Keep a simple routine

Dr Poddar recommends making a to-do list of things you can do, be it daily activities or something special, over the holidays - it helps keep your schedule as well as your mind organised.

She elaborates, “Give yourself permission to let go of everything you are unable to do over the holidays due to emotional, mental, or physical limitations. Try making a menu of things you can do, broken down into high and low-energy activities, if you have trouble sticking to a schedule. It's crucial that you determine what activities are truly engaging rather than merely something you ‘should’ do.”

It is important to be kind to yourself during the festive season.(Pexel)

4. Treat yourself with compassion

“Imagine a loved one approaching you to share their feelings of loneliness over the holidays. You would most likely listen to their worries, treat them with the utmost kindness, and tell them that you care about and love them,” says Dr Poddar, adding the question, “So why not do the same to yourself?”

She suggests treating yourself the way you would treat someone you love - be gentle with yourself, practice kindness and compassion, believe in yourself, and care for yourself just as you would for a friend.

5. Practice gratitude

“An excellent place to start is with a gratitude diary. Writing down all of your blessings, from the more philosophical to the more mundane, could be a good place to start,” suggests the mental health expert.

Practising gratitude and counting your blessings can help you see the good in people, point out the things you are blessed with, which helps you appreciate what you have - directing your attention to life’s good aspects and eventually, aiding your recovery.

6. Engage with communities

The festive season is a time of celebration and togetherness, so it is only natural to feel lonely. Dr Poddar emphasises that it is a common human sensation and should not be viewed as a personal weakness. “Even if the holidays don't look like traditional festivities, you may make them a time of healing and purpose by establishing deliberate connections, rituals, and self-care routines,” she highlights.

“The impacts of social isolation can be countered even by conversing with complete strangers. Attend local gatherings like concerts, sporting events, or open-mic nights where you may meet others who share your interests. Become a member of a book club. Make use of social media to broaden your network and get in touch with former acquaintances. Engage in forums and social media groups related to your interests.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Please consult a mental health professional if you are struggling with mental health issues.