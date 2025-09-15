Did you grow up lonely? Study shows childhood loneliness could seriously affect your brain as an adult

The growing phase of childhood is usually hailed as the time to play. But more often than not, some children are not able to connect with their peers and feel lonely. And it is not merely about having lunch alone or being the only one not picked for a group activity at school; childhood loneliness has much more devastating consequences than you would expect. It has lasting effects. Children who are lonely face risks of cogitive decline when they become adults. (Pexels)

A study published on September 12 in JAMA Network Open found that childhood loneliness increases risks of cognitive decline and dementia in adulthood. Even if you are not lonely anymore in adulthood and have become a social butterfly now, the risk still remains.

How loneliness impacts brain

Dementia risks are present even you were lonely as a child. (Shutterstock)

As per the findings, the researchers found that the absence of close friendships or the lonely feelings of being left out are likely for memory problems and cognitive issues. Along with this, children may also rely on unhealthy coping mechanisms, like further withdrawing from social interactions and expecting to be ignored.

Loneliness also triggers stress hormones like cortisol, overactivating the nervous system and even leading to damage of key areas in the brain, like the hippocampus, which plays a big role in memory. And in turn, this stress affects the immune system. So not only is the brain structure altered, but they also have a weak immune system, leading to dementia and cognitive decline in adulthood.

Why is this important?

Researchers called for early intervention to prevent childhood loneliness, as it is a crucial step in safeguarding lifelong brain health. Childhood is, after all, the bedrock of adulthood in more ways than one. So even if these childhood experiences may on the surface feel like a passing phase, the impact is far deeper and long-lasting, shaping health and wellbeing in adulthood.

This is why schools, parents need to teach children social skills. Bullying is one of the reasons why children may feel isolated, so teaching them how to stand up to bullies or when to seek help from trusted adults can help mitigate childhood loneliness and subsequently lower early cognitive decline risks, too.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.