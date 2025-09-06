R Madhavan and wife Sarita Birje are all smiles as they celebrate Onam in traditional wear, Bhagyashree reacts

It is Onam season and several stars are celebrating the special festive season with their near and dear ones. From Basil Joseph to Tovino Thomas, Malavika Mohanan to Kalyani Priyadarshan, several stars wished Happy Onam via their Instagram posts. Joining the list was actor R Madhavan, who was seen with wife Sarita Birje on the special occasion. Their adorable post on Onam has won over many fans. (Also read: Nani's wife Anjana reminisces watching a ‘nobody’ like him turn into a star as he completes 17 years in cinema) R Madhavan and Sarita Birje celebrated Onam together.

R Madhavan celebrates Onam

R Madhavan was seen sitting near the staircase with wife Sarita, and smiling for the picture. Clad in a grey shirt and a white and golden bordered dhoti, the actor was all smiles. Meanwhile, Sarita looked gorgeous in a white and gold saree, which was beautifully accessorised with matching golden jewellery. In the caption of the joint Instagram post, Sarita wrote, ““May the spirit of Onam guide you to a path of success and prosperity. Happy Onam!” Love Madhavans”

Reacting to the post, Bhagyashree commented, “God bless you both.. such a beautiful picture.” Actor Amit Sadh commented with red heart emoticons. Several fans commented with red heart emoticons and wished the couple happy onam.

Madhavan was most recently seen in the movie Aap Jaisa Koi, which was released on Netflix. The romantic drama, which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, struck a chord with the audience. He will next be seen in the romantic comedy film De De Pyaar De 2, which also stars Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. Helmed by Anshul Sharma, and written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on 14 November.

Apart from this, he will also be seen playing an intense role in Aditya Dhar's action thriller, Dhurandhar. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna, alongside Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. Set against the backdrop of a high-stakes intelligence operation, the narrative follows a covert agent navigating complex political conspiracies, national security threats, and personal dilemmas, blending action with themes of loyalty, sacrifice, and deception. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on 5 December.