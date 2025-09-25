Navratri 2025 fashion: How to create 9 stunning and unique looks for every night of festival
Navratri is nine nights of festive style. Fashion expert Pooja Sahai shares tips to creatively restyle your outfits, keeping each evening fresh and unique.
Navratri is about devotion, rhythm, and colour, but it’s also nine nights of dressing up. While many assume the festival demands a fresh outfit for each evening, mindful fashion tells a different story. With some creativity, a single statement lehenga can deliver nine completely unique looks, stylish, versatile, and sustainable.(Also read: Navratri 2025 bhog list: What to offer to 9 avatars of Goddess Durga on each day of Shardiya Navratri )
In an exclusive interview with HT Lifestyle, Pooja Sahai, fashion expert and co-founder of SWA Signature Style, reveals creative ways to restyle a single lehenga for a fresh look each evening.
How to transform your lehenga with blouses, layers and accessories
The quickest way to transform the same outfit is by switching blouses. A classic choli on the first night sets a traditional tone, while the following evenings can move into playful experimentation, a high-neck crop top, a peplum blouse, cape sleeves, or even a bralette paired under a structured jacket. Each change completely redefines the silhouette, keeping the lehenga constant but never repetitive.
From there, layering introduces fresh drama. An embroidered shrug, a denim jacket, or a sheer cape not only adjusts to the mood of the evening but also makes the outfit practical for different settings. Accessories then take the transformation further, with chunky silver one night, temple jewellery the next, and delicate chains the night after. Even a bold belt or kamarbandh reshapes the waistline and creates a whole new outline.
Tips for dupattas, hair and makeup
The dupatta, often underestimated, is another powerful tool. Draped Gujarati style, pleated neatly over the shoulder, or worn sari-style across the body, it shifts the entire balance of the look. Add to that a rotation of dupattas, Bandhani, mirror work, pastel organza, and the same lehenga becomes a fresh canvas night after night.
What completes the reinvention is hair and makeup. Sleek buns and smoky eyes can lend intensity, while messy braids and dewy minimalism soften the vibe. Loose curls one night and a bold red lip the next ensure no two appearances feel remotely alike.
At its heart, this approach to styling underscores that Navratri fashion isn’t about owning more but about expressing more. A single lehenga, styled with intention across nine nights, proves that sustainability and glamour can move in perfect rhythm. The point is simple: looking fresh every evening doesn’t demand nine new outfits, it only demands nine new ideas.
