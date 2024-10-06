Nia Sharma's bold ethnic looks are perfect Navratri fashion inspo for those who love to experiment. See pics

Bigg Boss 18 is set to premiere today, and fans are eagerly anticipating who will compete for the winner's trophy. There were speculations about Nia Sharma joining this season, but the actor has finally addressed the rumours. On Sunday, Nia took to Instagram to apologise to her fans and followers, confirming that she would not be participating in Salman Khan's show this time around. While her fans will certainly miss her on the show, we're confident she'll keep us hooked with her fabulous Instagram posts packed with stunning looks. Check out Nia Sharma's fabulous outfits that will inspire your own Navratri wardrobe.(Instagram/@niasharma90)

Nia is known for her bold and daring fashion sense, and with Navratri in full swing, her ethnic looks infused with modern glam are sure to inspire your next dandiya night outfit. Scroll down to check out her top looks and take some style notes! (Also read: Gauri Khan shows Gen-Z how to slay power dressing in trendy bandeau top and blazer look at Manish Malhotra store launch )

Nia Sharma's bold desi looks

Nia's latest look features a stunning black lehenga paired with a full-sleeve choli adorned with floral prints. The matching flared skirt is embellished with silver sequins and complemented by red contrasting borders, making the outfit a total glam statement. She styled it with oxidized jewellery and glamorous makeup that is sure to turn heads.

Modern six yards

Looking to experiment with your six yards this festive season? Nia's stunning saree look is sure to inspire you. She donned a vibrant yellow saree adorned with floral embroidered borders all around. Draped in a chic style, she paired it with a matching sweetheart neckline blouse for a stylish ethnic ensemble.

Exquisite lehenga ensemble

Get ready to be the highlight of your Navratri party with this stunning look from Nia! She wore a V-neck blouse embellished with red and green prints and a tasselled hemline. Paired with a mesmerising skirt that beautifully showcases the traditional lehenga, combining different fabrics, this outfit is a true work of art. With traditional jewellery and bold makeup, she looks like a royal princess.

Sparkly baby pink suit

Baby pink and shimmer make a fashion combo that’s simply heavenly, and Nia is here to show you how to slay this look. She donned a pink kurta with spaghetti straps and a sweetheart neckline, adorned with sparkling silver embellishments. Paired with a sharara skirt and a matching dupatta, she looks absolutely stunning. Nia accessorized with jhumka earrings and stacked bangles on her wrist, completing her glam ethnic ensemble perfectly.