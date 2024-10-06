Gauri Khan shows Gen-Z how to slay power dressing in trendy bandeau top and blazer look at Manish Malhotra store launch

Gauri Khan is always dressed to impress. She recently attended the store launch of Manish Malhotra, which was nothing short of a star-studded affair. However, it was Gauri who caught the eyes of fashion lovers and stood out as one of the best-dressed stars of the night. Known for her love of power dressing, she often sports bold dresses and stylish pantsuits. Her latest look was no exception, as she stunned in a chic blazer and pant combo paired with a trendy bralette. Scroll down to know more about her fabulous look. (Also read: Shanaya Kapoor looks ravishing in ethereal white Manish Malhotra saree paired with ₹18 lakh Hermès mini-bag. Watch ) Gauri Khan attended Manish Malhotra's store launch in a chic black suit with a stylish bralette.(Instagram)

Gauri Khan rocks stylish pantsuit

For her chic look, Gauri opted for a classy black suit that exuded sophistication. It features an open blazer with power shoulders, notch lapels and satin detailing on the double collar, accented with golden borders that add a striking contrast and a touch of luxury. She paired the blazer with matching straight-fit pants that perfectly complemented the ensemble. Gauri wore a cropped bandeau top underneath for a modern touch.

In terms of accessories, she styled her look with golden statement hoop earrings, a dainty pendant necklace and a layered golden bracelet on her wrist. She complemented her outfit with a stylish animal-print clutch and a pair of high heels. Her makeup was flawless, featuring smoky eyeshadow, smudged kajal, defined brows, blushed cheeks, a glowing highlighter, and a shade of nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses styled in soft curls and parted in the middle, she perfectly completed her classy look.

How fans reacted

Her videos and pictures from the event quickly went viral, receiving tons of likes and comments from her fans. One user remarked, "This is called class," while another commented, "Who would guess she is 53 years old?" A third user wrote, "She is so beautiful," and many others flooded her posts with heart and fire emojis.