Shanaya Kapoor looks ravishing in ethereal white Manish Malhotra saree paired with 18 lakh Hermès mini-bag. Watch

Celebrities, such as Gauri Khan and Kriti Sanon, served up looks at an event in Mumbai on Saturday and Shanaya Kapoor is just one example. The budding actor walked the red carpet looking like a Grecian Goddess. She wore a white Manish Malhotra saree with an embellished off-shoulder blouse. Also read: Shanaya Kapoor's glamour quotient soars in stylish off-shoulder ombre mini dress and dewy makeup look. All pics inside Shanaya Kapoor was dressed in a Manish Malhotra saree at a Mumbai event.

Shanaya pairs white saree with green mini-bag

Shanaya Kapoor finished her look off with matching white heels and statement earrings. She kept the rest of her accessories limited. Keep reading to have a closer look at her beautiful desi-inspired outfit and tell us you're not love with her striking green mini-bag.

Details of her Hermès Mini Kelly

Making a lasting impression as soon as she stepped out on the red carpet, Shanaya posed for photographers with the Hermès Mini Kelly bag taking spotlight. This highly coveted Hermès Mini Kelly is made of leather and priced at ₹18.1 lakh, according to Ginzaxiaoma.com.

Check out Shanaya's look:

Shanaya's soft glam

Shanaya's makeup and hairstyle were just as striking, and added an opulent touch to her red carpet saree look. She wore her long hair in natural, bouncy curls that went well below her back for a sophisticated hairstyle that was fitting for her elegant look. She paired her saree with her signature soft, pink monochromatic makeup.

‘She is our new Katrina Kaif’

Many on social media loved Shanaya's stunning but 'so grown' look. Someone even compared Shanaya to actor Katrina Kaif. "She is our new Katrina Kaif," commented a fan on Instagram. Another said, "Gorgeous but so grown." Someone also said about Shanaya, "She looks absolutely beautiful!"

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, will make her film debut with Vrushabha. The Telugu-Malayalam film will feature actor Mohanlal in the lead role.