Cardiologist says mind and heart are connected, shares 5 mindfulness tips to calm anxiety and protect heart health

Anxiety is a growing issue. Whether it’s the pressures of work, financial uncertainties, or personal challenges, our minds often feel like they're on a relentless treadmill. While a bit of worry is normal, constant anxiety can take a toll on our mental and physical health, especially our hearts. The American Heart Association has even recognised stress and anxiety as indirect contributors to heart disease. But what if there were simple ways to calm your mind and, in turn, protect your heart? Enter mindfulness. This age-old practice, rooted in meditation, is gaining traction as a fantastic tool for reducing anxiety and promoting overall heart health. But how does it work? "As a cardiologist, I often remind patients that the mind and heart are deeply connected", Dr Abhijit Borse, tells Health Shots.(Adobe Stock)

How does mindfulness help reduce stress?

Mindfulness is about being fully present in the moment. Research shows that regular mindfulness practice can lower stress hormones, improve heart rate variability, and enhance our ability to cope with life’s various pressures. “Chronic stress raises blood pressure, increases inflammation, and encourages unhealthy habits like smoking or overeating—all of which elevate cardiovascular risk.” Dr Abhijit Borse, a Senior Interventional Cardiologist at Asian Heart Institute, tells Health Shots.

5 mindfulness tips to keep your heart healthy

How can we add mindfulness to our daily lives? Here are five simple tips that can really help.

1. Breathe with awareness

Breathing is one of the simplest and most effective tools for mindfulness. During anxiety, our breathing often becomes shallow and rapid, which can spike heart rate and blood pressure. Slowing down our breath activates the body’s “rest and digest” response.

Cardiologist suggests trying this: Sit comfortably, close your eyes, and take a deep breath in through your nose for a count of four. Hold for a moment, then slowly exhale through your mouth for six counts. Repeat this for five minutes, especially during moments of anxiety. Over time, this practice will not only calm your mind but also help your cardiovascular system better handle stress.

2. Practice a body scan

Have you ever noticed how anxiety manifests itself physically? Tight shoulders, clenched jaws, and even a racing heart are common signs. A body scan meditation can help you identify and release these tensions.

Cardiologist gives it a go: Find a quiet spot to sit or lie down. Gradually shift your focus from head to toe, observing any tightness or discomfort without judgment. With each exhale, visualise releasing that tension. Many who practice this technique report improved sleep and reduced strain on the heart.

3. Try mindful walking

If you find it challenging to sit still for meditation, walking mindfully might be the answer. This practice blends the benefits of physical activity with the tranquillity of mindfulness.

How to do it, explains the cardiologist: Take a 10–15-minute walk in a serene environment. Concentrate on the rhythm of your steps, the feeling of your feet on the ground, and the sounds around you. If your mind starts to wander, gently redirect your focus back to the act of walking. This exercise is not just great for your heart; it’s also a fantastic way to ground your mind.

4. Keep a gratitude journal

Much of our anxiety stems from worrying about the future or dwelling on the past. Focusing on gratitude can shift our attention to the present and highlight the positive aspects of our lives.

Cardiologist says start writing: Each night, jot down three things you’re grateful for, no matter how small they may seem. Instead of vague entries like “I’m grateful for my family,” try to pinpoint specific moments, such as “I’m grateful for the cosy dinner I shared with my partner.” This simple habit can significantly reduce stress, improve sleep, and foster resilience —key factors in maintaining long-term heart health.

5. Eat mindfully